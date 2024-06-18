Premier League 2024–2025, menetrend

1. FORDULÓ
augusztus 16., péntek
21.00: Manchester United–Fulham
augusztus 17., szombat
13.30: Ipswich Town–Liverpool
16.00: Arsenal–Wolverhampton Wanderers
16.00: Everton–Brighton & Hove Albion
16.00: Newcastle United–Southampton
16.00: Nottingham Forest–AFC Bournemouth
18.30: West Ham United–Aston Villa
augusztus 18., vasárnap
15.00: Brentford–Crystal Palace
17.30: Chelsea–Manchester City
augusztus 19., hétfő
20.00: Leicester City–Tottenham Hotspur
2. FORDULÓ
augusztus 24-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Newcastle United
Aston Villa–Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion–Manchester United
Crystal Palace–West Ham United
Fulham–Leicester City
Liverpool–Brentford
Manchester City–Ipswich Town
Southampton–Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur–Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Chelsea
3. FORDULÓ
augusztus 31-i hétvége
Arsenal–Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford–Southampton
Chelsea–Crystal Palace
Everton–AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town–Fulham
Leicester City–Aston Villa
Manchester United–Liverpool
Newcastle United–Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest–Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United–Manchester City
4. FORDULÓ
szeptember 14-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Chelsea
Aston Villa–Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion–Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace–Leicester City
Fulham–West Ham United
Liverpool–Nottingham Forest
Manchester City–Brentford
Southampton–Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur–Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Newcastle United
5. FORDULÓ
szeptember 21-i hétvége
Aston Villa–Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton & Hove Albion–Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace–Manchester United
Fulham–Newcastle United
Leicester City–Everton
Liverpool–AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City–Arsenal
Southampton–Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur–Brentford
West Ham United–Chelsea
6. FORDULÓ
szeptember 28-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Southampton
Arsenal–Leicester City
Brentford–West Ham United
Chelsea–Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton–Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town–Aston Villa
Manchester United–Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United–Manchester City
Nottingham Forest–Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Liverpool
7. FORDULÓ
október 5-i hétvége
Arsenal–Southampton
Aston Villa–Manchester United
Brentford–Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton & Hove Albion–Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea–Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace–Liverpool
Everton–Newcastle United
Leicester City–AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City–Fulham
West Ham United–Ipswich Town
8. FORDULÓ
október 19-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Arsenal
Fulham–Aston Villa
Ipswich Town–Everton
Liverpool–Chelsea
Manchester United–Brentford
Newcastle United–Brighton & Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest–Crystal Palace
Southampton–Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur–West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Manchester City
9. FORDULÓ
október 26-i hétvége
Arsenal–Liverpool
Aston Villa–AFC Bournemouth
Brentford–Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hove Albion–Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea–Newcastle United
Crystal Palace–Tottenham Hotspur
Everton–Fulham
Leicester City–Nottingham Forest
Manchester City–Southampton
West Ham United–Manchester United
10. FORDULÓ
november 2-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Manchester City
Fulham–Brentford
Ipswich Town–Leicester City
Liverpool–Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United–Chelsea
Newcastle United–Arsenal
Nottingham Forest–West Ham United
Southampton–Everton
Tottenham Hotspur–Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Crystal Palace
11. FORDULÓ
november 9-i hétvége
Brentford–AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion–Manchester City
Chelsea–Arsenal
Crystal Palace–Fulham
Liverpool–Aston Villa
Manchester United–Leicester City
Nottingham Forest–Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur–Ipswich Town
West Ham United–Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Southampton
12. FORDULÓ
november 23-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal–Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa–Crystal Palace
Everton–Brentford
Fulham–Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ipswich Town–Manchester United
Leicester City–Chelsea
Manchester City–Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United–West Ham United
Southampton–Liverpool
13. FORDULÓ
november 30-i hétvége
Brentford–Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion–Southampton
Chelsea–Aston Villa
Crystal Palace–Newcastle United
Liverpool–Manchester City
Manchester United–Everton
Nottingham Forest–Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur–Fulham
West Ham United–Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers–AFC Bournemouth
14. FORDULÓ
december 3.
AFC Bournemouth–Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal–Manchester United
Aston Villa–Brentford
Everton–Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham–Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town–Crystal Palace
Leicester City–West Ham United
december 4.
Manchester City–Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United–Liverpool
Southampton–Chelsea
15. FORDULÓ
december 7-i hétvége
Aston Villa–Southampton
Brentford–Newcastle United
Crystal Palace–Manchester City
Everton–Liverpool
Fulham–Arsenal
Ipswich Town–AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City–Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United–Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur–Chelsea
West Ham United–Wolverhampton Wanderers
16. FORDULÓ
december 14-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–West Ham United
Arsenal–Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion–Crystal Palace
Chelsea–Brentford
Liverpool–Fulham
Manchester City–Manchester United
Newcastle United–Leicester City
Nottingham Forest–Aston Villa
Southampton–Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Ipswich Town
17. FORDULÓ
december 21-i hétvége
Aston Villa–Manchester City
Brentford–Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace–Arsenal
Everton–Chelsea
Fulham–Southampton
Ipswich Town–Newcastle United
Leicester City–Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United–AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur–Liverpool
West Ham United–Brighton & Hove Albion
18. FORDULÓ
december 26-i időszak
AFC Bournemouth–Crystal Palace
Arsenal–Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hove Albion–Brentford
Chelsea–Fulham
Liverpool–Leicester City
Manchester City–Everton
Newcastle United–Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest–Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton–West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Manchester United
19. FORDULÓ
december 29-i hétvége
Aston Villa–Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford–Arsenal
Crystal Palace–Southampton
Everton–Nottingham Forest
Fulham–AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town–Chelsea
Leicester City–Manchester City
Manchester United–Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur–Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United–Liverpool
20. FORDULÓ
január 4-i (2025.) hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Everton
Aston Villa–Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion–Arsenal
Crystal Palace–Chelsea
Fulham–Ipswich Town
Liverpool–Manchester United
Manchester City–West Ham United
Southampton–Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur–Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Nottingham Forest
21. FORDULÓ
január 14.
Arsenal–Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford–Manchester City
Everton–Aston Villa
Ipswich Town–Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City–Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest–Liverpool
West Ham United–Fulham
január 15.
Chelsea–AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United–Wolverhampton Wanderers
21.00: Manchester United–Southampton
22. FORDULÓ
január 18-i hétvége
Arsenal–Aston Villa
Brentford–Liverpool
Chelsea–Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton–Tottenham Hotspur
Ipswich Town–Manchester City
Leicester City–Fulham
Manchester United–Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United–AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest–Southampton
West Ham United–Crystal Palace
23. FORDULÓ
január 25-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa–West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion–Everton
Crystal Palace–Brentford
Fulham–Manchester United
Liverpool–Ipswich Town
Manchester City–Chelsea
Southampton–Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur–Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Arsenal
24. FORDULÓ
február 1-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Liverpool
Arsenal–Manchester City
Brentford–Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea–West Ham United
Everton–Leicester City
Ipswich Town–Southampton
Manchester United–Crystal Palace
Newcastle United–Fulham
Nottingham Forest–Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Aston Villa
25. FORDULÓ
február 15-i hétvége
Aston Villa–Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hove Albion–Chelsea
Crystal Palace–Everton
Fulham–Nottingham Forest
Leicester City–Arsenal
Liverpool–Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City–Newcastle United
Southampton–AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur–Manchester United
West Ham United–Brentford
26. FORDULÓ
február 22-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal–West Ham United
Aston Villa–Chelsea
Everton–Manchester United
Fulham–Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town–Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City–Brentford
Manchester City–Liverpool
Newcastle United–Nottingham Forest
Southampton–Brighton & Hove Albion
27. FORDULÓ
február 25.
Brentford–Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion–AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest–Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur–Manchester City
West Ham United–Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Fulham
20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
február 26.
Chelsea–Southampton
21.00: Liverpool–Newcastle United
21.00: Manchester United–Ipswich Town
28. FORDULÓ
március 8-i hétvége
Brentford–Aston Villa
Brighton & Hove Albion–Fulham
Chelsea–Leicester City
Crystal Palace–Ipswich Town
Liverpool–Southampton
Manchester United–Arsenal
Nottingham Forest–Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur–AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United–Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Everton
29. FORDULÓ
március 15-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Brentford
Arsenal–Chelsea
Aston Villa–Liverpool
Everton–West Ham United
Fulham–Tottenham Hotspur
Ipswich Town–Nottingham Forest
Leicester City–Manchester United
Manchester City–Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United–Crystal Palace
Southampton–Wolverhampton Wanderers
30. FORDULÓ
április 1.
AFC Bournemouth–Ipswich Town
Arsenal–Fulham
Brighton & Hove Albion–Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest–Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers–West Ham United
április 2.
Chelsea–Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City–Leicester City
Newcastle United–Brentford
Southampton–Crystal Palace
21.00: Liverpool–Everton
31. FORDULÓ
április 5-i hétvége
Aston Villa–Nottingham Forest
Brentford–Chelsea
Crystal Palace–Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton–Arsenal
Fulham–Liverpool
Ipswich Town–Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City–Newcastle United
Manchester United–Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur–Southampton
West Ham United–AFC Bournemouth
32. FORDULÓ
április 12-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Fulham
Arsenal–Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion–Leicester City
Chelsea–Ipswich Town
Liverpool–West Ham United
Manchester City–Crystal Palace
Newcastle United–Manchester United
Nottingham Forest–Everton
Southampton–Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Tottenham Hotspur
33. FORDULÓ
április 19-i hétvége
Aston Villa–Newcastle United
Brentford–Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace–AFC Bournemouth
Everton–Manchester City
Fulham–Chelsea
Ipswich Town–Arsenal
Leicester City–Liverpool
Manchester United–Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur–Nottingham Forest
West Ham United–Southampton
34. FORDULÓ
április 26-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Manchester United
Arsenal–Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion–West Ham United
Chelsea–Everton
Liverpool–Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City–Aston Villa
Newcastle United–Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest–Brentford
Southampton–Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Leicester City
35. FORDULÓ
május 3-i hétvége
Arsenal–AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa–Fulham
Brentford–Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion–Newcastle United
Chelsea–Liverpool
Crystal Palace–Nottingham Forest
Everton–Ipswich Town
Leicester City–Southampton
Manchester City–Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United–Tottenham Hotspur
36. FORDULÓ
május 10-i hétvége
AFC Bournemouth–Aston Villa
Fulham–Everton
Ipswich Town–Brentford
Liverpool–Arsenal
Manchester United–West Ham
Newcastle United–Chelsea
Nottingham Forest–Leicester City
Southampton–Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur–Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers–Brighton & Hove Albion
37. FORDULÓ
május 18-i hétvége
Arsenal–Newcastle United
Aston Villa–Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford–Fulham
Brighton & Hove Albion–Liverpool
Chelsea–Manchester United
Crystal Palace–Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton–Southampton
Leicester City–Ipswich Town
Manchester City–AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United–Nottingham Forest
38. FORDULÓ
május 25-i hétvége
17.00: AFC Bournemouth–Leicester City
17.00: Fulham–Manchester City
17.00: Ipswich Town–West Ham United
17.00: Liverpool–Crystal Palace
17.00: Manchester United–Aston Villa
17.00: Newcastle United–Everton
17.00: Nottingham Forest–Chelsea
17.00: Southampton–Arsenal
17.00: Tottenham Hotspur–Brighton & Hove Albion
17.00: Wolverhampton Wanderers–Brentford