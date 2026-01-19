Heti légiósprogram: a Liverpoolra Bajnokok Ligája- és PL-meccs is vár
JANUÁR 19., HÉTFŐ
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
18.00: Göztepe–Rizespor
Rizespor: Mocsi Attila
JANUÁR 20., KEDD
ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
20.45: Norwich–West Bromwich Albion
West Brom: Callum Styles
20.45: Swansea–Blackburn
Blackburn: Tóth Balázs
JANUÁR 21., SZERDA
BAJNOKOK LIGÁJA
Alapszakasz
21.00: Olympique Marseille–Liverpool
Liverpool: Kerkez Milos, Szoboszlai Dominik
ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
20.45: Watford–Portsmouth
Portsmouth: Kosznovszky Márk sérült
HOLLANDIA
Eredivisie
18.45: AZ Alkmaar–Excelsior
AZ Alkmaar: Kovács Barnabás
JANUÁR 22., CSÜTÖRTÖK
–
JANUÁR 23., PÉNTEK
ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
21.00: Derby County–West Bromwich Albion
West Brom: Callum Styles
BELGIUM
Challenger Pro League (II. osztály)
20.00: Kortrijk–Gent U23
Kortrijk: Dénes Vilmos
20.00: Olympic Charleroi–FC Bruges U23
FC Bruges U23: Ostoici Stefan
IZRAEL
Ligat Ha'Al
13.00: Hapoel Jerusalem–Hapoel Petah-Tikva
Hapoel Petah-Tikva: Koszta Márk
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
18.00: Trabzonspor–Kasimpasa 18.00
Kasimpasa: Szalai Attila
JANUÁR 24., SZOMBAT
ANGLIA
Premier League
18.30: Bournemouth–Liverpool
Liverpool: Kerkez Milos, Szoboszlai Dominik
Championship (II. osztály)
16.00: Blackburn–Watford
Blackburn: Tóth Balázs
League One (III. osztály)
13.30: Plymouth–Luton
Plymouth: Szűcs Kornél
League Two (IV. osztály)
16.00: Cheltenham–Grimsby Town
Grimsby: Turi Géza Dávid
BELGIUM
Challenger Pro League (II. osztály)
20.00: Lommel–Eupen
Lommel: Vancsa Zalán
FRANCIAORSZÁG
Ligue 1
19.00: Le Havre–Monaco
Le Havre: Loic Nego
GÖRÖGORSZÁG
Super League
18.30: Aszterasz Tripolisz–AEK Athén
AEK Athén: Varga Barnabás
NÉMETORSZÁG
Bundesliga
15.30: Mainz–Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg: Dárdai Bence sérült
15.30: Heidenheim–RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig: Gulácsi Péter, Willi Orbán
18.30: Union Berlin–Borussia Dortmund
Union Berlin: Schäfer András
2. Bundesliga (II. osztály)
13.00: Karlsruhe–Hertha BSC
Hertha BSC: Dárdai Márton
13.00: Fürth–Braunschweig
Braunschweig: Szabó Levente
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B (II. osztály)
19.30: Spezia–Avellino
Spezia: Nagy Ádám
SKÓCIA
Premiership
16.00: Dundee United–St. Mirren
Dundee United: Keresztes Krisztián
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
15.00: Samsunspor–Kocaelispor
Kocaelispor: Balogh Botond
JANUÁR 25., VASÁRNAP
ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
13.00: Portsmouth–Southampton
Portsmouth: Kosznovszky Márk sérült
CIPRUS
Cyprus League (I. osztály)
15.00: Anorthoszisz-AEL Limassol
Anorthoszisz: Kiss Tamás
HOLLANDIA
Eredivisie
12.15: Telstar–AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar: Kovács Barnabás
PORTUGÁLIA
Primeira Liga
16.30: Nacional–Rio Ave
Rio Ave: Nikitscher Tamás
SPANYOLORSZÁG
La Liga 2 (II. osztály)
14.00: FC Andorra–Huesca
FC Andorra: Yaakobishvili Antal, Yaakobishvili Áron
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
15.00: Antalyaspor–Genclerbirligi
Genclerbirligi: Csoboth Kevin
15.00: Rizespor–Alanyaspor
Rizespor: Mocsi Attila
JANUÁR 26., HÉTFŐ
ROMÁNIA
Superliga
16.00: Otelul–Csíkszereda
Csíkszereda: Dusinszki Szabolcs, Eppel Márton, Ferenczi János, Hegedűs János, Kaján Norbert, Pászka Lóránd, Szabó Dávid, Szalay Szabolcs, Végh Bence
19.00: UTA Arad–Rapid BucurestiÍ
UTA Arad: Zsóri Dániel