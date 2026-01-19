Nemzeti Sportrádió

Heti légiósprogram: a Liverpoolra Bajnokok Ligája- és PL-meccs is vár

2026.01.19. 13:35
légiósok légióskörkép légiósprogram
A külföldi profi élvonalbeli vagy másodosztályú bajnokságban játszó magyar labdarúgók, felnőtt-, illetve U-válogatott játékosok heti tétmérkőzései.

 JANUÁR 19., HÉTFŐ 

TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
18.00: Göztepe–Rizespor
Rizespor: Mocsi Attila

 

 JANUÁR 20., KEDD

ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
20.45: Norwich–West Bromwich Albion
West Brom: Callum Styles

20.45: Swansea–Blackburn
Blackburn: Tóth Balázs

 

 JANUÁR 21., SZERDA

BAJNOKOK LIGÁJA
Alapszakasz
21.00: Olympique Marseille–Liverpool
Liverpool: Kerkez Milos, Szoboszlai Dominik

ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
20.45: Watford–Portsmouth
Portsmouth: Kosznovszky Márk sérült

HOLLANDIA
Eredivisie
18.45: AZ Alkmaar–Excelsior
AZ Alkmaar: Kovács Barnabás

 

 JANUÁR 22., CSÜTÖRTÖK

 JANUÁR 23., PÉNTEK

ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
21.00: Derby County–West Bromwich Albion
West Brom: Callum Styles

BELGIUM
Challenger Pro League (II. osztály)
20.00: Kortrijk–Gent U23
Kortrijk: Dénes Vilmos
20.00: Olympic Charleroi–FC Bruges U23
FC Bruges U23: Ostoici Stefan

IZRAEL
Ligat Ha'Al
13.00: Hapoel Jerusalem–Hapoel Petah-Tikva
Hapoel Petah-Tikva: Koszta Márk

TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
18.00: Trabzonspor–Kasimpasa 18.00
Kasimpasa: Szalai Attila

 

 JANUÁR 24., SZOMBAT

ANGLIA
Premier League
18.30: Bournemouth–Liverpool 
Liverpool: Kerkez Milos, Szoboszlai Dominik

Championship (II. osztály)
16.00: Blackburn–Watford
Blackburn: Tóth Balázs

League One (III. osztály)
13.30: Plymouth–Luton
Plymouth: Szűcs Kornél

League Two (IV. osztály)
16.00: Cheltenham–Grimsby Town
Grimsby: Turi Géza Dávid

BELGIUM
Challenger Pro League (II. osztály)
20.00: Lommel–Eupen
Lommel: Vancsa Zalán

FRANCIAORSZÁG
Ligue 1
19.00: Le Havre–Monaco
Le Havre: Loic Nego

GÖRÖGORSZÁG
Super League
18.30: Aszterasz Tripolisz–AEK Athén
AEK Athén: Varga Barnabás

NÉMETORSZÁG
Bundesliga
15.30: Mainz–Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg: Dárdai Bence sérült
15.30: Heidenheim–RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig: Gulácsi Péter, Willi Orbán
18.30: Union Berlin–Borussia Dortmund
Union Berlin: Schäfer András

2. Bundesliga (II. osztály)
13.00: Karlsruhe–Hertha BSC
Hertha BSC: Dárdai Márton
13.00: Fürth–Braunschweig
Braunschweig: Szabó Levente

OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B (II. osztály)
19.30: Spezia–Avellino
Spezia: Nagy Ádám

SKÓCIA
Premiership
16.00: Dundee United–St. Mirren
Dundee United: Keresztes Krisztián

TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
15.00: Samsunspor–Kocaelispor
Kocaelispor: Balogh Botond

 JANUÁR 25., VASÁRNAP

ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
13.00: Portsmouth–Southampton
Portsmouth: Kosznovszky Márk sérült

CIPRUS
Cyprus League (I. osztály)
15.00: Anorthoszisz-AEL Limassol
Anorthoszisz: Kiss Tamás

HOLLANDIA
Eredivisie
12.15: Telstar–AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar: Kovács Barnabás

PORTUGÁLIA
Primeira Liga
16.30: Nacional–Rio Ave
Rio Ave: Nikitscher Tamás

SPANYOLORSZÁG
La Liga 2 (II. osztály)
14.00: FC Andorra–Huesca
FC Andorra: Yaakobishvili Antal, Yaakobishvili Áron

TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
15.00: Antalyaspor–Genclerbirligi
Genclerbirligi: Csoboth Kevin
15.00: Rizespor–Alanyaspor
Rizespor: Mocsi Attila

 

 JANUÁR 26., HÉTFŐ 

ROMÁNIA
Superliga
16.00: Otelul–Csíkszereda
Csíkszereda: Dusinszki Szabolcs, Eppel Márton, Ferenczi János, Hegedűs János, Kaján Norbert, Pászka Lóránd, Szabó Dávid, Szalay Szabolcs, Végh Bence
19.00: UTA Arad–Rapid BucurestiÍ
UTA Arad: Zsóri Dániel

 

