Heti légiósprogram: Bournemouth–Manchester United

ÁPRILIS 21., HÉTFŐ
ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
16.00: Sunderland–Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn: Tóth Balázs
16.00: West Bromwich Albion–Derby County
WBA: Callum Styles
16.00: Plymouth Argyle–Coventry City
Plymouth: Szűcs Kornél
League One (III. osztály)
16.00: Lincoln–Bolton Wanderers
Bolton: Schön Szabolcs
AUSZTRIA
2. Liga (II. osztály)
Bregenz–Floridsdorf 0–1
Bregenz: Tiefenbach Dániel kezdőként 71 percet játszott.
17.00: First Vienna–Lafnitz
Lafnitz: Hómann Huba, Nagy Nikolasz Ticián
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie A
Parma–Juventus – elhalasztották
Parma: Balogh Botond
Serie B (II. osztály)
Spezia–Cosenza – elhalasztották
Spezia: Nagy Ádám
SVÁJC
Super League
16.30: St. Gallen–Sion
St. Gallen: Csoboth Kevin
SZLOVÉNIA
Prva Liga
17.30: Mura–Maribor
Maribor: Komáromi György
ÁPRILIS 22., KEDD
AUSZTRIA
Bundesliga, alsóház
18.30: Grazer AK–Hartberg
GAK: Jánó Zétény, Kleinheisler László
BELGIUM
Jupiler Pro League, Konferencialiga-csoport
20.30: Standard Liege–Leuven
Standard Liege: Szalai Attila
LENGYELORSZÁG
Division 1 (II. osztály)
19.00: Kotwica Kolobrzeg–Ruch Chorzów
Ruch Chorzów: Novothny Soma
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Török Kupa, elődöntő
19.30: Konyaspor–Galatasaray
Galatasaray: Sallai Roland
ÁPRILIS 23., SZERDA
AUSZTRIA
Bundesliga, felsőház
18.30: BW Linz–Rapid Wien
Rapid Wien: Bolla Bendegúz
GÖRÖGORSZÁG
Szuperliga, alsóház
17.00: Lamia–Volosz
Volosz: Koszta Márk, Kovács Dániel
SZERBIA
Szuperliga
17.00: Mladoszt Lucsani–Topolya
Topolya: Sós Bence
SZLOVÁKIA
Niké Liga, felsőházi rájátszás
18.00: Zsolna–Kassa
Kassa: Bokros Szilárd
ÁPRILIS 24., CSÜTÖRTÖK
HOLLANDIA
Keuken Kampionen Divisie (II. osztály)
20.00: Roda–Den Haag
Roda: Vancsa Zalán
SPANYOLORSZÁG
La Liga
19.00: Leganes–Girona
Girona: Yaakobishvili Antal
21.30: Real Betis–Real Valladolid
Real Valladolid: Nikitscher Tamás
SVÉDORSZÁG
Allsvenskan
19.00: Värnamo–AIK
AIK: Csongvai Áron
ÁPRILIS 25., PÉNTEK
AUSZTRIA
Bundesliga, alsóház
19.30: Hartberg–Grazer AK
GAK: Jánó Zétény, Kleinheisler László
2. Liga (II. osztály)
20.30: Lustenau–Bregenz
Bregenz: Tiefenbach Dániel
18.00: Lafnitz–Rapid Wien II
Lafnitz: Hómann Huba, Nagy Nikolasz Ticián
CIPRUS
Cyprus League, alsóház
18.00: AEL Limassol–Anorthoszisz
AEL: Kecskés Ákos
Anorthoszisz: Gyurcsó Ádám
LENGYELORSZÁG
Ekstraklasa
20.30: Raków–Slask Wroclaw
Raków: Baráth Péter
Division 1 (II. osztály)
20.30: Termalica Nieciecza–Wisla Kraków
Wisla: Kiss Tamás
NÉMETORSZÁG
2. Bundesliga (II. osztály)
18.30: Hertha BSC–Magdeburg
Hertha: Dárdai Márton, ifj. Dárdai Pál
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B (II. osztály)
20.45: Frosinone–Spezia
Spezia: Nagy Ádám
ROMÁNIA
Superliga, alsóházi rájátszás
20.45: Sepsi–Otelul
Sepsi: Sigér Dávid, Tamás Márk
ÁPRILIS 26., SZOMBAT
ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
16.00: Blackburn Rovers–Watford
Blackburn: Tóth Balázs
16.00: Cardiff City–West Bromwich Albion
WBA: Callum Styles
16.00: Preston North End–Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth: Szűcs Kornél
League One (III. osztály)
16.00: Peterborough–Bolton Wanderers
Bolton: Schön Szabolcs
BELGIUM
Jupiler Pro League, Konferencialiga-csoport
16.00: Leuven–Standard Liege
Standard Liege: Szalai Attila
EGYESÜLT ÁLLAMOK
MLS
20.30: FC Cincinnati–Sporting Kansas City
Kansas City: Sallói Dániel
Vasárnap, 1.30: Columbus Crew–San Jose Earthquakes
Columbus: Gazdag Dániel
ÉSZAK-ÍRORSZÁG
Premiership, felsőház
18.30: Larne–Glentoran
Glentoran: Gyollai Dániel
FRANCIAORSZÁG
Ligue 1
19.00: Le Havre–Monaco
Le Havre: Loic Nego
NÉMETORSZÁG
Bundesliga
15.30: Wolfsburg–Freiburg
Wolfsburg: Dárdai Bence
18.30: Eintracht Frankfurt–RB Leipzig
Leipzig: Gulácsi Péter, Willi Orbán
2. Bundesliga (II. osztály)
13.00: Regensburg–Eintracht Braunschweig
Braunschweig: Szabó Levente
13.00: Preussen Münster–Darmstadt
Münster: Németh András
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie A
20.45: Lazio–Parma
Parma: Balogh Botond
ROMÁNIA
Superliga, alsóházi rájátszás
16.00: Hermannstadt–UTA Arad
UTA Arad: Zsóri Dániel
Liga 2 (II. osztály), felsőházi rájátszás
11.00: Voluntari–FK Csíkszereda
FK Csíkszereda: Babati Benjámin, Hegedűs János, Nagy János, Kelemen Dávid, Pintér Bence, Torvund Alexander
SZLOVÁKIA
Niké Liga, felsőházi rájátszás
16.00: Kassa–Zólyombrézó
Kassa: Bokros Szilárd
20.30: DAC–Slovan Bratislava
DAC: Bősze Levente, Csinger Márk, Redzic Damir, Tuboly Máté
SZLOVÉNIA
Prva Liga
17.30: Maribor–Radomlje
Maribor: Komáromi György
2. SNL (II. liga)
17.00: Ilirija–Aluminij
Aluminij: Tanyi Barnabás
ÁPRILIS 27., VASÁRNAP
ANGLIA
Premier League
15.00: AFC Bournemouth–Manchester United
Bournemouth: Kerkez Milos
17.30: Liverpool–Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool: Szoboszlai Dominik
AUSZTRIA
Bundesliga, felsőház
14.30: Rapid Wien–BW Linz
Rapid Wien: Bolla Bendegúz
LENGYELORSZÁG
Division 1 (II. osztály)
14.30: Ruch Chorzów–Stal Rzeszów
Ruch Chorzów: Novothny Soma
NÉMETORSZÁG
Bundesliga
15.30: Bochum–Union Berlin
Union: Schäfer András
SVÉDORSZÁG
Allsvenskan
19.00: AIK–Elfsborg
AIK: Csongvai Áron
SZERBIA
Szuperliga
20.00: Vojvodina–Topolya
Topolya: Sós Bence
SZLOVÁKIA
Niké Liga, alsóházi rájátszás
18.00: Szakolca–Komáromi FC
Komáromi FC: Nagy Gergő
SZLOVÉNIA
Prva Liga
15.00: Nafta–Koper
Nafta: Csóka Dominik, Dragóner Áron, Kálnoki-Kis Zsombor, Klausz Milán, Senkó Zsombor, Szalay Szabolcs
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
18.00: Eyüpspor–Galatasaray
Galatasaray: Sallai Roland
18.00: Kayserispor–Rizespor
Rizespor: Mocsi Attila
ÁPRILIS 28., HÉTFŐ
GÖRÖGORSZÁG
Szuperliga, alsóház
19.00: Volosz–Panszerraikosz
Volosz: Koszta Márk, Kovács Dániel