Nemzeti Sportrádió

Így vette át a meccs embere díjat a paraguayi gólszerző

P. K.P. K.
2026.06.20. 10:40
null
Matías Galarza (Fotó: x.com)
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vb 2026 foci vb2026 Törökország Paraguay
Paraguay Törökország elleni 1–0-s győzelmét követően a gólszerző Matías Galarzát választották meg a meccs emberének.

 

 

 

vb 2026 foci vb2026 Törökország Paraguay
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