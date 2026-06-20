Így vette át a meccs embere díjat a paraguayi gólszerző

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Matías Galarza, recibiendo su premio como JUGADOR DEL PARTIDO tras la victoria sobre Turquía.🔥🇵🇾 RESPETO. pic.twitter.com/uwhieOm4Ca— Señor Fútbol Py (@SrFutbolPy) June 20, 2026
Matías Galarza, recibiendo su premio como JUGADOR DEL PARTIDO tras la victoria sobre Turquía.🔥🇵🇾 RESPETO. pic.twitter.com/uwhieOm4Ca
Your votes are in – Matías Galarza is the @MichelobUltra Superior Player of the Match! #FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/9mxj5H3MOM— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2026
Your votes are in – Matías Galarza is the @MichelobUltra Superior Player of the Match! #FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/9mxj5H3MOM