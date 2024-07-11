Sportrádió

Watkins győztes gólja – statisztika

2024.07.11. 10:35
Anglia Eb 2024 Ollie Watkins

 

Watkins 90. percben szerzett gólja a második legkésőbbi győztes találat az Eb-k történetében az egyenes kieséses szakaszban. A lista élén egy Németország–Törökország elődöntő van még 2008-ból.

 

