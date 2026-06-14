Harminc lövés/fejes sem volt elég a törököknek a gólhoz

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Az ausztráloknak viszont kilenc igen – kettőhöz is.
🇦🇺 Australia 2-0 Türkiye 🇹🇷Australia were organised in the back and scored on the break to frustrate Türkiye into a tournament-high 30 shots that didn't result in much.Could they do the same to the United States to take control of Group D? pic.twitter.com/bb7ONkwBAY— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 14, 2026
🇦🇺 Australia 2-0 Türkiye 🇹🇷Australia were organised in the back and scored on the break to frustrate Türkiye into a tournament-high 30 shots that didn't result in much.Could they do the same to the United States to take control of Group D? pic.twitter.com/bb7ONkwBAY