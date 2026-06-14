Nemzeti Sportrádió

Harminc lövés/fejes sem volt elég a törököknek a gólhoz

K. Zs.K. Zs.
2026.06.14. 08:13
Címkék
vb-hírfolyam Törökörszág Ausztrália

Az ausztráloknak viszont kilenc igen – kettőhöz is.

 

vb-hírfolyam Törökörszág Ausztrália
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