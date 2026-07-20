Nemzeti Sportrádió

Aranyos pillanatok a döntő után: Yamal együtt ünnepelt a vb alatt sztárrá váló öccsével

CS. M.CS. M.
2026.07.20. 02:40
Lamine Yamal és öccse a vb-trófeával (Fotók: Getty Images)
Címkék
Lamine Yamal foci vb 2026 vb 2026 vb-hírfolyam vb-döntő
Lamine Yamal együtt ünnepelte a világbajnoki győzelmet a torna alatt sztárrá váló öccsével – aranyos képsorok.
Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
 

 

Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
 
Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
 
Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
 
Foci vb 2026
9 órája

Ferran eldöntötte a hosszabbításban: Argentínát legyőzve másodszor világbajnok Spanyolország

Messiék semmit sem tudtak kezdeni a spanyol védelemmel, a rendes játékidőben lövésig sem jutottak el, majd Enzo Fernández kiállítása eldöntötte a finálét.

 

Lamine Yamal foci vb 2026 vb 2026 vb-hírfolyam vb-döntő
Legfrissebb hírek

Vb 2026: kisebb rendbontás Buenos Airesben

Foci vb 2026
2 perce

„Egész héten a bírók miatt sírtatok” – Otamendi beszólt Rodrinak a vb-döntő után

Foci vb 2026
5 perce

Amerikai pite: Spanyolország a világ tetején, úton egy futballdinasztia felé – vb-kibeszélő, döntő

Foci vb 2026
1 órája

Sajtóvisszhang: Csodálatos Spanyolország, csúnya Argentína, gyenge Messi – jó éjszakát a Buenos Aires-i huligánoknak

Foci vb 2026
1 órája

Rodri tökéletes forgatókönyvről beszélt a vb-döntő után

Foci vb 2026
2 órája

Messi könnyek között beszélt a döntő után

Foci vb 2026
7 órája

Elképesztő névsorhoz csatlakozott Rodri, aki immár vb-t, Eb-t, BL-t és Aranylabdát is nyert

Foci vb 2026
7 órája

Cucurella eltakarta a száját, Messi azonnal piros lapot reklamált

Foci vb 2026
8 órája