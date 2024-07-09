Sportrádió

Véget ért a franciák és Kanté veretlenségi sorozata

M. B.M. B.
2024.07.09. 23:35
Eb 2024 Franciaország N'Golo Kanté

Didier Deschamps csapata eddig még soha nem kapott ki a rutinos szűrővel a pályán, 20 meccs után viszont megszakadt a nagy sorozat.

 

