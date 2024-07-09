Véget ért a franciák és Kanté veretlenségi sorozata

Magyar foci
Didier Deschamps csapata eddig még soha nem kapott ki a rutinos szűrővel a pályán, 20 meccs után viszont megszakadt a nagy sorozat.
For the very first time, France have lost a game at a major tournament with N'Golo Kanté in the side.WWWWWWDWWWWWDDDWDDWDLThe longest unbeaten streak by any European player is over. ❌#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/KENRdoJrUC— Squawka (@Squawka) July 9, 2024
