Sportrádió

Nemzeti Sportrádió

Keresés
Menü

Koundé, az előkészítő

M. B.M. B.
Vágólapra másolva!
2024.07.03. 18:39
Címkék
Eb 2024 Franciaország Jules Koundé

A franciák jobbhátvédje öt helyzetet dolgozott ki a Belgium elleni nyolcaddöntőn – ez legjobb ilyen mérleg a torna ezen szakaszában.

 

Eb 2024 Franciaország Jules Koundé
Legfrissebb hírek
Ezek is érdekelhetik