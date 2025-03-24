Heti légiósprogram: Bournemouth–Manchester City, Besiktas–Galatasaray

MÁRCIUS 27., CSÜTÖRTÖK
ROMÁNIA
Liga 2 (II. osztály)
18.45: FK Csíkszereda–FC Voluntari
Csíkszereda: Babati Benjámin, Hegedűs János, Kelemen Dávid, Nagy János, Pintér Bence, Torvund Alexander
MÁRCIUS 28., PÉNTEK
AUSZTRIA
2. Liga (II. osztály)
18.00: Lafnitz–Bregenz
Bregenz: Tiefenbach Dániel
LENGYELORSZÁG
Division 1 (II. osztály)
20.30: Wisla Kraków–Kotwica Kolobrzeg
Wisla: Kiss Tamás
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B (II. osztály)
20.30: Spezia–Brescia
Spezia: Nagy Ádám
ROMÁNIA
Superliga, alsóház
19.30: Sepsi OSK–Hermannsatdt
Sepsi: Sigér Dávid, Tamás Márk
SZLOVÉNIA
2. SNL (II. osztály)
17.00: Aluminij–Tolmin
Aluminij: Tanyi Barnabás
MÁRCIUS 29., SZOMBAT
ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
13.30: Watford–Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth: Szűcs Kornél
16.00: Portsmouth–Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn: Tóth Balázs
16.00: Norwich City–West Bromwich Albion
WBA: Callum Styles
League One (III. osztály)
16.00: Blackpool–Bolton Wanderers
Bolton: Schön Szabolcs
AUSZTRIA
Bundesliga, alsóház
17.00: Grazer AK–Tirol
GAK: Jánó Zétény, Kleinheisler László
BELGIUM
Jupiler Pro League, felsőház
18.15: Standard Liege–Mechelen
Standard Liege: Szalai Attila
EGYESÜLT ÁLLAMOK
MLS
Vasárnap, 0.30: Inter Miami–Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union: Gazdag Dániel
Vasárnap, 1.30: FC Dallas–Sporting Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City: Sallói Dániel
GÖRÖGORSZÁG
Szuperliga, alsóház
17.30: Kallithea Athén–Volosz
Volosz: Koszta Márk, Kovács Dániel
HOLLANDIA
Keuken Kampionen Divisie (II. osztály)
16.30: Roda–Venlo
Roda: Vancsa Zalán
LENGYELORSZÁG
Division 1 (II. osztály)
15.00: Leczna–Ruch Chorzów
Ruch Chorzów: Novothny Soma
NÉMETORSZÁG
Bundesliga
15.30: Wolfsburg–Heidenheim
Wolfsburg: Dárdai Bence
15.30: Mönchengladbach–RB Leipzig
Leipzig: Gulácsi Péter, Willi Orbán
2. Bundesliga (II. osztály)
13.00: Hertha BSC–Karksruhe
Hertha: Dárdai Márton, ifj. Dárdai Pál
SPANYOLORSZÁG
La Liga
14.00: Real Sociedad–Real Valladolid
Valladolid: Nikitscher Tamás
SVÁJC
Szuperliga
18.00: Young Boys–St. Gallen
St. Gallen: Csoboth Kevin
SZERBIA
Szuperliga
16.30: Partizan Beograd–Topolya
Topolya: Sós Bence
SZLOVÁKIA
Niké liga, felsőház
18.00: Kassa–Dunaszerdahelyi AC
Kassa: Bokros Szilárd
DAC: Bősze Levente, Csinger Márk, Redzic Damir, Tuboly Máté
SZLOVÉNIA
Prva liga
15.00: Nafta Lendva–Maribor
Nafta: Csóka Dominik, Dragóner Áron, Kálnoki-Kis Zsombor, Klausz Milán, Senkó Zsombor, Szalay Szabolcs
Maribor: Komáromi György
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süperlig
18.30: Besiktas–Galatasaray
Galatasaray: Sallai Roland
MÁRCIUS 30., VASÁRNAP
ANGLIA
FA-KUPA, negyeddöntő
17.30: AFC Bournemouth–Manchester City
Bournemouth: Kerkez Milos
AUSZTRIA
Bundesliga, felsőház
17.00: Rapid Wien–Red Bull Salzburg
Rapid Wien: Bolla Bendegúz
CIPRUS
Cyprus League, alsóház
15.00: Omonia Május 29.–AEL
AEL: Kecskés Ákos
FRANCIAORSZÁG
Ligue 1
17.15: Le Havre–Nantes
Le Havre: Loic Nego
NÉMETORSZÁG
Bundesliga
15.30: Freiburg–Union Berlin
Union: Schäfer András
2. Bundesliga (II. osztály)
13.30: Preussen Münster–Eintracht Braunschweig
Münster: Németh András
Braunschweig: Szabó Levente
ROMÁNIA
Superliga, alsóház
14.00: Poli Iasi–UTA Arad
Arad: Zsóri Dániel
SZLOVÁKIA
Niké liga, alsóház
15.30: Komáromi FC–Nagymihály
Komárom: Nagy Gergő
MÁRCIUS 31., HÉTFŐ
CIPRUS
Cyprus League, alsóház
18.00: Anorthoszisz–Ahnasz
Anorthoszisz: Gyurcsó Ádám
LENGYELORSZÁG
Ekstraklasa
19.00: Zaglebie Lubin–Raków
Raków: Baráth Péter
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie A
18.30: Verona–Parma
Parma: Balogh Botond
SVÉDORSZÁG
Allsvenskan
19.10: GAIS–AIK Stockholm
AIK: Csongvai Áron