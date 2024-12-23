Heti légiósprogram: jön a Boxing Day, Kerkezék és Szoboszlaiék sem pihennek

DECEMBER 23., HÉTFŐ
SZERBIA
Szuperliga
OFK Beograd–Topolya 2–2
Topolya: Sós Bence kezdett, a 65. percbeli lecseréléséig volt a pályán.
DECEMBER 26., CSÜTÖRTÖK
ANGLIA
Premier League
16.00: AFC Bournemouth–Crystal Palace
Bournemouth: Kerkez Milos
21.00: Liverpool FC–Leicester City
Liverpool: Szoboszlai Dominik
Championship (II. osztály)
16.00: Coventry City–Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth: Szűcs Kornél
16.00: Blackburn Rovers–Sunderland
Blackburn: Tóth Balázs
18.30: Derby County–West Bromwich Albion
WBA: Callum Styles
League One (III. osztály)
16.00: Bolton Wanderers–Barnsley
Bolton: Schön Szabolcs
BELGIUM
Jupiler Pro League
20.45: Gent–Union Saint-Gilloise
Gent: Vancsa Zalán
ÉSZAK-ÍRORSZÁG
Premiership
16.00: Glentoran–Linfield
Glentoran: Gyollai Dániel
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B
15.00: Spezia–Mantova
Spezia: Nagy Ádám
SKÓCIA
Premiership
16.00: Celtic–Motherwell
Motherwell: Hegyi Krisztián
SZERBIA
Szuperliga
13.00: IMT–Topolya
Topolya: Sós Bence
DECEMBER 28., SZOMBAT
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie A
15.00: Parma–Monza
Parma: Balogh Botond
DECEMBER 29., VASÁRNAP
ANGLIA
Premier League
18.15: West Ham United–Liverpool FC
Liverpool: Szoboszlai Dominik
League One (III. osztály)
16.00: Bolton Wanderers–Lincoln City
Bolton: Schön Szabolcs
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B (II. osztály)
15.00: Bari–Spezia
Spezia: Nagy Ádám
SKÓCIA
Premiership
16.00: Motherwell–Rangers
Motherwell: Hegyi Krisztián
DECEMBER 30., HÉTFŐ
ÉSZAK-ÍRORSZÁG
Premiership
20.45: Portadown–Glentoran
Glentoran: Gyollai Dániel