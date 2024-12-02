Sportrádió

Örök emlék – Casemiro egy olyan kisfiúnak adta a mezét, aki élete első MU-meccsén volt kint – videó

B. D. K.B. D. K.
2024.12.02. 15:00
Fotó: Optus Sport/Facebook
Címkék
labdarúgás videó szurkoló Manchester United angol labdarúgás angol foci Everton Premier League Casemiro
Mint beszámoltunk róla, a Manchester United 4–0-ra győzte le az Old Traffordon az Evertont az angol élvonalbeli labdarúgó-bajnokság (Premier League) vasárnapi játéknapján. Egy fiatal MU-szurkoló különösen szerencsésnek érezhette magát, hiszen első mérkőzésén rögtön egy ilyen fölényes győzelemnek örülhetett, ráadásul a lefújás után Casemiro mezét is megkapta.
Kapcsolódó tartalom

„Az Everton többet érdemelt volna” – Rúben Amorim szerényen értékelt első bajnoki sikere után

A Manchester United menedzsere szerint még hosszú út áll előttük.

Az egyaránt duplázó Rashford és Zirkzee szállította Amorim első bajnoki sikerét az Old Traffordon

A Chelsea az első félidőben döntött a Villa ellen, a Tottenham otthon szenvedett a Fulhammal szemben.

ANGOL PREMIER LEAGUE
13. FORDULÓ
VASÁRNAP
Manchester United–Everton 4–0 (Rashford 34., 46., Zirkzee 41., 64.)

   
AZ ÁLLÁS

M

Gy

D

V

L–K

Gk

P

1. Liverpool

13

11

1

1

26–8

+18

34

2. Chelsea

13

7

4

2

26–14

+12

25

2. Arsenal

13

7

4

2

26–14

+12

25

4. Brighton & Hove Albion

13

6

5

2

22–17

+5

23

5. Manchester City

13

7

2

4

22–19

+3

23

6. Nottingham Forest

13

6

4

3

16–13

+3

22

7. Tottenham

13

6

2

5

28–14

+14

20

8. Brentford

13

6

2

5

26–23

+3

20

9. Manchester United

13

5

4

4

17–13

+4

19

10. Fulham

13

5

4

4

18–18

0

19

11. Newcastle

13

5

4

4

14–14

0

19

12. Aston Villa

13

5

4

4

19–22

–3

19

13. Bournemouth

13

5

3

5

20–19

+1

18

14. West Ham

13

4

3

6

17–24

–7

15

15. Everton

13

2

5

6

10–21

–11

11

16. Leicester City

13

2

4

7

16–27

–11

10

17. Crystal Palace

13

1

6

6

11–18

–7

9

18. Wolverhampton

13

2

3

8

22–32

–10

9

19. Ipswich Town

13

1

6

6

13–24

–11

9

20. Southampton

13

1

2

10

10–25

–15

5

 

 

