Örök emlék – Casemiro egy olyan kisfiúnak adta a mezét, aki élete első MU-meccsén volt kint – videó

„Az Everton többet érdemelt volna” – Rúben Amorim szerényen értékelt első bajnoki sikere után
A Manchester United menedzsere szerint még hosszú út áll előttük.
ANGOL PREMIER LEAGUE
13. FORDULÓ
VASÁRNAP
Manchester United–Everton 4–0 (Rashford 34., 46., Zirkzee 41., 64.)
|AZ ÁLLÁS
M
Gy
D
V
L–K
Gk
P
|1. Liverpool
13
11
1
1
26–8
+18
34
|2. Chelsea
13
7
4
2
26–14
+12
25
|2. Arsenal
13
7
4
2
26–14
+12
25
|4. Brighton & Hove Albion
13
6
5
2
22–17
+5
23
|5. Manchester City
13
7
2
4
22–19
+3
23
|6. Nottingham Forest
13
6
4
3
16–13
+3
22
|7. Tottenham
13
6
2
5
28–14
+14
20
|8. Brentford
13
6
2
5
26–23
+3
20
|9. Manchester United
13
5
4
4
17–13
+4
19
|10. Fulham
13
5
4
4
18–18
0
19
|11. Newcastle
13
5
4
4
14–14
0
19
|12. Aston Villa
13
5
4
4
19–22
–3
19
|13. Bournemouth
13
5
3
5
20–19
+1
18
|14. West Ham
13
4
3
6
17–24
–7
15
|15. Everton
13
2
5
6
10–21
–11
11
|16. Leicester City
13
2
4
7
16–27
–11
10
|17. Crystal Palace
13
1
6
6
11–18
–7
9
|18. Wolverhampton
13
2
3
8
22–32
–10
9
|19. Ipswich Town
13
1
6
6
13–24
–11
9
|20. Southampton
13
1
2
10
10–25
–15
5