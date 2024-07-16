Sportrádió

Nemzeti Sportrádió

Keresés
Menü

A PÁRIZSI OLIMPIA ADATBANKJA – HETES RÖGBI

Vágólapra másolva!
2024.07.16. 17:18
Címkék
hetes rögbi olimpia Párizs 2024

 

AZ OLIMPIA HETESRÖGBI-VERSENYÉNEK MENETRENDJE (2 DÖNTŐ)

MAGYAR INDULÓK 
Nincs

JÚLIUS 24., SZERDA
15.30–21.30: férfi torna, selejtező

JÚLIUS 25., CSÜTÖRTÖK
14.00–16.30: férfi torna, selejtező
20.00: férfi torna, 9–12. helyért
21.00: férfi torna, negyeddöntő

JÚLIUS 27., SZOMBAT
14.30: férfi torna, 5–8. helyért
15.30: férfi torna, elődöntő
16.30–18.30: férfi torna, helyosztók (5–12. helyért)
19.00: férfi torna, bronzmeccs
19.45: férfi torna, DÖNTŐ

JÚLIUS 28., VASÁRNAP
15.30–21.30: női torna, selejtező

JÚLIUS 29., HÉTFŐ
14.00–16.30: női torna, selejtező
20.00: női torna, 9–12. helyért
21.00: női torna, negyeddöntő

JÚLIUS 30., KEDD
14.30: női torna, 5–8. helyért
15.30: női torna, elődöntő
16.30–18.30: női torna, helyosztók (5–12. helyért)
19.00: női torna, bronzmeccs
19.45: női torna, DÖNTŐ
 

 

hetes rögbi olimpia Párizs 2024
Legfrissebb hírek
Ezek is érdekelhetik