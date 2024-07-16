A PÁRIZSI OLIMPIA ADATBANKJA – HETES RÖGBI

AZ OLIMPIA HETESRÖGBI-VERSENYÉNEK MENETRENDJE (2 DÖNTŐ)
MAGYAR INDULÓK
Nincs
JÚLIUS 24., SZERDA
15.30–21.30: férfi torna, selejtező
JÚLIUS 25., CSÜTÖRTÖK
14.00–16.30: férfi torna, selejtező
20.00: férfi torna, 9–12. helyért
21.00: férfi torna, negyeddöntő
JÚLIUS 27., SZOMBAT
14.30: férfi torna, 5–8. helyért
15.30: férfi torna, elődöntő
16.30–18.30: férfi torna, helyosztók (5–12. helyért)
19.00: férfi torna, bronzmeccs
19.45: férfi torna, DÖNTŐ
JÚLIUS 28., VASÁRNAP
15.30–21.30: női torna, selejtező
JÚLIUS 29., HÉTFŐ
14.00–16.30: női torna, selejtező
20.00: női torna, 9–12. helyért
21.00: női torna, negyeddöntő
JÚLIUS 30., KEDD
14.30: női torna, 5–8. helyért
15.30: női torna, elődöntő
16.30–18.30: női torna, helyosztók (5–12. helyért)
19.00: női torna, bronzmeccs
19.45: női torna, DÖNTŐ