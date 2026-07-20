Sergio Ramos a vb-trófea átadása után megölelte Messit

Magyar foci
Külföldi foci
Kézi
Egyéni
Csapat
Belépés
Nemzeti Sportrádió
🫡 After Sergio Ramos put the World Cup trophy on the podium, he sought out Lionel Messi, one of his biggest rivals in their Barcelona-Real Madrid days. Huge respect. pic.twitter.com/Fek7uAyPKI— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) July 20, 2026
🫡 After Sergio Ramos put the World Cup trophy on the podium, he sought out Lionel Messi, one of his biggest rivals in their Barcelona-Real Madrid days. Huge respect. pic.twitter.com/Fek7uAyPKI