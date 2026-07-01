Így ünnepeltek a szurkolókkal az angol játékosok

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Absurdo torcedores e jogadores da Inglaterra cantando Wonderwall do Oasis! Fodaaaaa pic.twitter.com/Hv9iRe334E— Fillipe_Pires_87 (@FillipePires_87) July 1, 2026
Absurdo torcedores e jogadores da Inglaterra cantando Wonderwall do Oasis! Fodaaaaa pic.twitter.com/Hv9iRe334E
England fans sing 'Wonderwall' to the Three Lions squad! 🤩🎶What a special moment between the players and fans. 🏴❤️ pic.twitter.com/va4nNoAwJu— Ultras Clips (@ultras_clips) July 1, 2026
England fans sing 'Wonderwall' to the Three Lions squad! 🤩🎶What a special moment between the players and fans. 🏴❤️ pic.twitter.com/va4nNoAwJu