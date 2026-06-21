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Természetesen Undav lett az MVP – vezeti a góllövőlistát is

CS. M.CS. M.
2026.06.21. 01:50
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A németek csodacseréje bő 60 percnyi játékidő alatt 3 gólnál és 2 gólpassznál jár a világbajnokságon.

 

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