Természetesen Undav lett az MVP – vezeti a góllövőlistát is

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Deniz Undav at the World Cup so far. 🌎🇩🇪🇨🇼 Coming on 64’ — Goal and two assists🇨🇮 Coming on 60’ — Two goals scored.The player with most G/A so far, a goal contribution delivered each 𝟏𝟏 (!) minutes.⭐️ Man of the Match against Ivory Coast. pic.twitter.com/K1cpPdFzBq— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2026
Deniz Undav at the World Cup so far. 🌎🇩🇪🇨🇼 Coming on 64’ — Goal and two assists🇨🇮 Coming on 60’ — Two goals scored.The player with most G/A so far, a goal contribution delivered each 𝟏𝟏 (!) minutes.⭐️ Man of the Match against Ivory Coast. pic.twitter.com/K1cpPdFzBq