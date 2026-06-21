Természetesen Undav lett az MVP – vezeti a góllövőlistát is

Deniz Undav at the World Cup so far. 🌎🇩🇪



🇨🇼 Coming on 64’ — Goal and two assists

🇨🇮 Coming on 60’ — Two goals scored.



The player with most G/A so far, a goal contribution delivered each 𝟏𝟏 (!) minutes.



⭐️ Man of the Match against Ivory Coast. pic.twitter.com/K1cpPdFzBq