Hakimi és Vinícius Júnior lettek a C-csoport 3. fordulójának meccs emberei

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You voted Vinícius Júnior @MichelobUltra Superior Player of the Match! 👏 #FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/7Ej6T6TUJK— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026
You voted Vinícius Júnior @MichelobUltra Superior Player of the Match! 👏 #FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/7Ej6T6TUJK
The fans have spoken – Achraf Hakimi is your Superior Player of the Match! #FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/NbLVvCiFlS— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026
The fans have spoken – Achraf Hakimi is your Superior Player of the Match! #FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/NbLVvCiFlS