A holland király is ott van a curacaói vb-meccsen

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"An unexpected encounter with royalty on the way to Ecuador vs Curacao. Not sporting royalty this time, but actual royalty."King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are ready to cheer on Curacao, which has remained part of the Dutch kingdom since its… pic.twitter.com/S38oUqeBUr— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 20, 2026
"An unexpected encounter with royalty on the way to Ecuador vs Curacao. Not sporting royalty this time, but actual royalty."King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are ready to cheer on Curacao, which has remained part of the Dutch kingdom since its… pic.twitter.com/S38oUqeBUr