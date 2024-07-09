Sportrádió

Két Eb-rekordot is megdöntött Spanyolország

2024.07.09. 23:07
Eb 2024 Franciaország Spanyolország

Luis de la Fuente együttese az első a torna történetében, amely hat mérkőzést nyer egy adott viadalon – továbbá az első, amely sorozatban hat mérkőzést nyer egy Európa-bajnokságon.

