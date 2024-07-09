Két Eb-rekordot is megdöntött Spanyolország

Magyar foci
Luis de la Fuente együttese az első a torna történetében, amely hat mérkőzést nyer egy adott viadalon – továbbá az első, amely sorozatban hat mérkőzést nyer egy Európa-bajnokságon.
Spain are the first side in Men’s EUROs history to win six games at a single tournament and the first team to win six games in a row.And they are one game away from a record-breaking fourth European Championship trophy. 🏆🏆🏆⏳#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/eUu6xK4VBr— Squawka (@Squawka) July 9, 2024
