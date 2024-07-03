Így hagyta maga után az öltözőt a román válogatott

Magyar foci
„Köszönjük, hogy itthon érezhettük magunkat” – üzenték vendéglátóiknak.
💛 🇷🇴 The perfect guests. Following their elimination from #EURO2024 last night, @hai_romania left their Munich dressing room spotless with a touching letter to their German hosts. pic.twitter.com/UZwmxqxyjk— UEFA (@UEFA) July 3, 2024
