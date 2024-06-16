Külön odafigyelnek a lengyel drukkerekre a német rendőrök

Magyar foci
Külföldi foci
Kézilabda
Egyéni
Csapat
Belépés
Nemzeti Sportrádió
„Még nem tudjuk, melyik vonattal mentek a stadionhoz, de amint megtudjuk, veletek megyünk” – üzenték a rendőrök hangosanbeszélővel a szurkolóknak.
"We don't know yet what exact train you will take to the stadium, but as soon as we find out, we will go with you" German police to Polish fans... 😬 #EURO2024 #POLNED pic.twitter.com/34zt7txGhd— Devi(L)🇵🇱✝️⚽ 🇵🇱🇧🇷 #1ga (@redd3vil777) June 16, 2024
"We don't know yet what exact train you will take to the stadium, but as soon as we find out, we will go with you" German police to Polish fans... 😬 #EURO2024 #POLNED pic.twitter.com/34zt7txGhd