Sportrádió

Nemzeti Sportrádió

Keresés
Menü

Külön odafigyelnek a lengyel drukkerekre a német rendőrök

M. B.M. B.
Vágólapra másolva!
2024.06.16. 12:52
Címkék
Lengyelország Hollandia lengyel szurkolók Eb 2024

 

„Még nem tudjuk, melyik vonattal mentek a stadionhoz, de amint megtudjuk, veletek megyünk” – üzenték a rendőrök hangosanbeszélővel a szurkolóknak.

 

 

Lengyelország Hollandia lengyel szurkolók Eb 2024
Legfrissebb hírek
Ezek is érdekelhetik