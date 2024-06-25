Sportrádió

Az első szlovén drukkerek már befutottak Kölnbe

M. B.M. B.
2024.06.25. 13:35
Anglia Eb 2024 Szlovénia

Az Anglia elleni csoportmeccsre hangoló szurkolók tangóharmonikával ütik el az időt a kölni dómnál.

 

