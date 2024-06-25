Az első szlovén drukkerek már befutottak Kölnbe

Magyar foci
Külföldi foci
Kézilabda
Egyéni
Csapat
Belépés
Nemzeti Sportrádió
Az Anglia elleni csoportmeccsre hangoló szurkolók tangóharmonikával ütik el az időt a kölni dómnál.
Slovenia 🇸🇮 fans taken over the steps outside the cathedral in Cologne in germany 🇩🇪 now looking for the England 🏴 fans #EURo2024 pic.twitter.com/vyy8iOC0pB— Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) June 25, 2024
Slovenia 🇸🇮 fans taken over the steps outside the cathedral in Cologne in germany 🇩🇪 now looking for the England 🏴 fans #EURo2024 pic.twitter.com/vyy8iOC0pB