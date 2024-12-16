Sportrádió

NFL: megszakadt a Detroit nagy sorozata

P. GY. B. P. GY. B.
2024.12.16. 07:42
Dan Skipper (70) itt éppen TD-t ér el, de a Detroit így is kikapott (fotó: Getty Images)
NFL Philadelphia Eagles Detroit Lions
A Buffalo Bills 48–42-re győzte le a Detroit Lionst, megszakítva annak 11 meccses győzelmi sorozatát.

Josh Allen volt a Buffalo Bills hőse Detroitban, az első negyedben két futott touchdown, a második félidőben pedig két passzolt TD került a neve mellé. A buffalóiak, aki a legutolsó kilenc meccsükből nyolcszor nyertek, megszakították a Lions franchise-rekordot jelentő 11 meccses győzelmi sorozatát.

A Philadelphia ellenben franchise-csúcsot jelentő tizedik győzelmét aratta, ezúttal a Pittsburghöt győzte le. Ám a vereség ellenére a Steelers is örülhetett, hiszen a Miami és az Indianapolis vereségének köszönhetően bekerült a rájátszásba.

AMERIKAIFUTBALL
NFL, ALAPSZAKASZ
Arizona Cardinals–New England Patriots 30–17
Denver Broncos–Indianapolis Colts 31–13
Detroit Lions–Buffalo Bills 42–48
Los Angeles Chargers–Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17–40
Philadelphia Eagles–Pittsburgh Steelers 27–13
Seattle Seahawks–Green Bay Packers 17–30

 
AFC KeletGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Buffalo Bills11 – 3 – 00.786445–310+135
2. Miami Dolphins6 – 8 – 00.429276–312–36
3. New York Jets4 – 10 – 00.286283–325–42
4. New England Patriots3 – 11 – 00.214238–337–99

 
 
 
 
 
AFC ÉszakGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Pittsburgh Steelers10 – 4 – 00.714336–265+71
2. Baltimore Ravens9 – 5 – 00.643418–332+86
3. Cincinnati Bengals6 – 8 – 00.429399–387+12
4. Cleveland Browns3 – 11 – 00.214239–356–117

 
 
 
 
 
AFC DélGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Houston Texans9 – 5 – 00.643328–300+28
2. Indianapolis Colts6 – 8 – 00.429280–329–49
3. Jacksonville Jaguars3 – 11 – 00.214263–377–114
4. Tennessee Titans3 – 11 – 00.214257–379–122

 
 
 
 
 
AFC NyugatGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Kansas City Chiefs13 – 1 – 00.929333–262+71
2. Denver Broncos9 – 5 – 00.643336–247+89
3. Los Angeles Chargers8 – 6 – 00.571294–247+47
4. Las Vegas Raiders2 – 11 – 00.154239–365–126

 
 
 
 
 
NFC KeletGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Philadelphia Eagles12 – 2 – 00.857369–247+122
2. Washington Commanders9 – 5 – 00.643396–315+81
3. Dallas Cowboys6 – 8 – 00.429298–380–82
4. New York Giants2 – 12 – 00.143208–328–120

 
 
 
 
 
NFC ÉszakGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Detroit Lions12 – 2 – 00.857459–282+177
2. Minnesota Vikings11 – 2 – 00.846339–240+99
3. Green Bay Packers10 – 4 – 00.714379–290+89
4. Chicago Bears4 – 9 – 00.308254–278–24

 
 
 
 
 
NFC DélGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers8 – 6 – 00.571403–326+77
2. Atlanta Falcons6 – 7 – 00.462278–333–55
3. New Orleans Saints5 – 9 – 00.357309–312–3
4. Carolina Panthers3 – 11 – 00.214247–418–171

 
 
 
 
 
NFC NyugatGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Los Angeles Rams8 – 6 – 00.571310–338–28
2. Seattle Seahawks8 – 6 – 00.571315–313+2
3. Arizona Cardinals7 – 7 – 00.500314–306+8
4. San Francisco 49ers6 – 8 – 00.429314–320–6

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
AFCGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Kansas City Chiefs13 – 1 – 00.929333–262+71
2. Buffalo Bills11 – 3 – 00.786445–310+135
3. Pittsburgh Steelers10 – 4 – 00.714336–265+71
4. Houston Texans9 – 5 – 00.643328–300+28
5. Denver Broncos9 – 5 – 00.643336–247+89
5. Baltimore Ravens9 – 5 – 00.643418–332+86
7. Los Angeles Chargers8 – 6 – 00.571294–247+47
8. Indianapolis Colts6 – 8 – 00.429280–329–49
8. Cincinnati Bengals6 – 8 – 00.429399–387+12
8. Miami Dolphins6 – 8 – 00.429276–312–36
11. New York Jets4 – 10 – 00.286283–325–42
12. Tennessee Titans3 – 11 – 00.214257–379–122
12. Jacksonville Jaguars3 – 11 – 00.214263–377–114
12. Cleveland Browns3 – 11 – 00.214239–356–117
12. New England Patriots3 – 11 – 00.214238–337–99
16. Las Vegas Raiders2 – 11 – 00.154239–365–126

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
NFCGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Detroit Lions12 – 2 – 00.857459–282+177
1. Philadelphia Eagles12 – 2 – 00.857369–247+122
3. Los Angeles Rams8 – 6 – 00.571310–338–28
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers8 – 6 – 00.571403–326+77
5. Minnesota Vikings11 – 2 – 00.846339–240+99
6. Green Bay Packers10 – 4 – 00.714379–290+89
7. Washington Commanders9 – 5 – 00.643396–315+81
8. Seattle Seahawks8 – 6 – 00.571315–313+2
9. Arizona Cardinals7 – 7 – 00.500314–306+8
10. Atlanta Falcons6 – 7 – 00.462278–333–55
11. San Francisco 49ers6 – 8 – 00.429314–320–6
11. Dallas Cowboys6 – 8 – 00.429298–380–82
13. New Orleans Saints5 – 9 – 00.357309–312–3
14. Chicago Bears4 – 9 – 00.308254–278–24
15. Carolina Panthers3 – 11 – 00.214247–418–171
16. New York Giants2 – 12 – 00.143208–328–120

 

 

