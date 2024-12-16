NFL: megszakadt a Detroit nagy sorozata

Josh Allen volt a Buffalo Bills hőse Detroitban, az első negyedben két futott touchdown, a második félidőben pedig két passzolt TD került a neve mellé. A buffalóiak, aki a legutolsó kilenc meccsükből nyolcszor nyertek, megszakították a Lions franchise-rekordot jelentő 11 meccses győzelmi sorozatát.
A Philadelphia ellenben franchise-csúcsot jelentő tizedik győzelmét aratta, ezúttal a Pittsburghöt győzte le. Ám a vereség ellenére a Steelers is örülhetett, hiszen a Miami és az Indianapolis vereségének köszönhetően bekerült a rájátszásba.
AMERIKAIFUTBALL
NFL, ALAPSZAKASZ
Arizona Cardinals–New England Patriots 30–17
Denver Broncos–Indianapolis Colts 31–13
Detroit Lions–Buffalo Bills 42–48
Los Angeles Chargers–Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17–40
Philadelphia Eagles–Pittsburgh Steelers 27–13
Seattle Seahawks–Green Bay Packers 17–30
|AFC Kelet
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Buffalo Bills
|11 – 3 – 0
|0.786
|445–310
|+135
|2. Miami Dolphins
|6 – 8 – 0
|0.429
|276–312
|–36
|3. New York Jets
|4 – 10 – 0
|0.286
|283–325
|–42
|4. New England Patriots
|3 – 11 – 0
|0.214
|238–337
|–99
|AFC Észak
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Pittsburgh Steelers
|10 – 4 – 0
|0.714
|336–265
|+71
|2. Baltimore Ravens
|9 – 5 – 0
|0.643
|418–332
|+86
|3. Cincinnati Bengals
|6 – 8 – 0
|0.429
|399–387
|+12
|4. Cleveland Browns
|3 – 11 – 0
|0.214
|239–356
|–117
|AFC Dél
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Houston Texans
|9 – 5 – 0
|0.643
|328–300
|+28
|2. Indianapolis Colts
|6 – 8 – 0
|0.429
|280–329
|–49
|3. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3 – 11 – 0
|0.214
|263–377
|–114
|4. Tennessee Titans
|3 – 11 – 0
|0.214
|257–379
|–122
|AFC Nyugat
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Kansas City Chiefs
|13 – 1 – 0
|0.929
|333–262
|+71
|2. Denver Broncos
|9 – 5 – 0
|0.643
|336–247
|+89
|3. Los Angeles Chargers
|8 – 6 – 0
|0.571
|294–247
|+47
|4. Las Vegas Raiders
|2 – 11 – 0
|0.154
|239–365
|–126
|NFC Kelet
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Philadelphia Eagles
|12 – 2 – 0
|0.857
|369–247
|+122
|2. Washington Commanders
|9 – 5 – 0
|0.643
|396–315
|+81
|3. Dallas Cowboys
|6 – 8 – 0
|0.429
|298–380
|–82
|4. New York Giants
|2 – 12 – 0
|0.143
|208–328
|–120
|NFC Észak
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Detroit Lions
|12 – 2 – 0
|0.857
|459–282
|+177
|2. Minnesota Vikings
|11 – 2 – 0
|0.846
|339–240
|+99
|3. Green Bay Packers
|10 – 4 – 0
|0.714
|379–290
|+89
|4. Chicago Bears
|4 – 9 – 0
|0.308
|254–278
|–24
|NFC Dél
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8 – 6 – 0
|0.571
|403–326
|+77
|2. Atlanta Falcons
|6 – 7 – 0
|0.462
|278–333
|–55
|3. New Orleans Saints
|5 – 9 – 0
|0.357
|309–312
|–3
|4. Carolina Panthers
|3 – 11 – 0
|0.214
|247–418
|–171
|NFC Nyugat
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Los Angeles Rams
|8 – 6 – 0
|0.571
|310–338
|–28
|2. Seattle Seahawks
|8 – 6 – 0
|0.571
|315–313
|+2
|3. Arizona Cardinals
|7 – 7 – 0
|0.500
|314–306
|+8
|4. San Francisco 49ers
|6 – 8 – 0
|0.429
|314–320
|–6
|AFC
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Kansas City Chiefs
|13 – 1 – 0
|0.929
|333–262
|+71
|2. Buffalo Bills
|11 – 3 – 0
|0.786
|445–310
|+135
|3. Pittsburgh Steelers
|10 – 4 – 0
|0.714
|336–265
|+71
|4. Houston Texans
|9 – 5 – 0
|0.643
|328–300
|+28
|5. Denver Broncos
|9 – 5 – 0
|0.643
|336–247
|+89
|5. Baltimore Ravens
|9 – 5 – 0
|0.643
|418–332
|+86
|7. Los Angeles Chargers
|8 – 6 – 0
|0.571
|294–247
|+47
|8. Indianapolis Colts
|6 – 8 – 0
|0.429
|280–329
|–49
|8. Cincinnati Bengals
|6 – 8 – 0
|0.429
|399–387
|+12
|8. Miami Dolphins
|6 – 8 – 0
|0.429
|276–312
|–36
|11. New York Jets
|4 – 10 – 0
|0.286
|283–325
|–42
|12. Tennessee Titans
|3 – 11 – 0
|0.214
|257–379
|–122
|12. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3 – 11 – 0
|0.214
|263–377
|–114
|12. Cleveland Browns
|3 – 11 – 0
|0.214
|239–356
|–117
|12. New England Patriots
|3 – 11 – 0
|0.214
|238–337
|–99
|16. Las Vegas Raiders
|2 – 11 – 0
|0.154
|239–365
|–126
|NFC
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Detroit Lions
|12 – 2 – 0
|0.857
|459–282
|+177
|1. Philadelphia Eagles
|12 – 2 – 0
|0.857
|369–247
|+122
|3. Los Angeles Rams
|8 – 6 – 0
|0.571
|310–338
|–28
|3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8 – 6 – 0
|0.571
|403–326
|+77
|5. Minnesota Vikings
|11 – 2 – 0
|0.846
|339–240
|+99
|6. Green Bay Packers
|10 – 4 – 0
|0.714
|379–290
|+89
|7. Washington Commanders
|9 – 5 – 0
|0.643
|396–315
|+81
|8. Seattle Seahawks
|8 – 6 – 0
|0.571
|315–313
|+2
|9. Arizona Cardinals
|7 – 7 – 0
|0.500
|314–306
|+8
|10. Atlanta Falcons
|6 – 7 – 0
|0.462
|278–333
|–55
|11. San Francisco 49ers
|6 – 8 – 0
|0.429
|314–320
|–6
|11. Dallas Cowboys
|6 – 8 – 0
|0.429
|298–380
|–82
|13. New Orleans Saints
|5 – 9 – 0
|0.357
|309–312
|–3
|14. Chicago Bears
|4 – 9 – 0
|0.308
|254–278
|–24
|15. Carolina Panthers
|3 – 11 – 0
|0.214
|247–418
|–171
|16. New York Giants
|2 – 12 – 0
|0.143
|208–328
|–120