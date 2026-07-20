Videó: elkezdődött a spanyol válogatott ünneplése Madridban

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🏆🇪🇸 ¡LA FIESTA DE LOS CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO, EN DIRECTO! 🏆🇪🇸🥳 Sigue en vivo el recorrido del autobús de España por las calles de Madrid con fiestón final y conciertos en Cibeles.#NuestroMejorMundial https://t.co/DYNSwuYfCv— Diario AS (@diarioas) July 20, 2026
🏆🇪🇸 ¡LA FIESTA DE LOS CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO, EN DIRECTO! 🏆🇪🇸🥳 Sigue en vivo el recorrido del autobús de España por las calles de Madrid con fiestón final y conciertos en Cibeles.#NuestroMejorMundial https://t.co/DYNSwuYfCv