Aranyos pillanatok a döntő után: Yamal együtt ünnepelt a vb alatt sztárrá vált öccsével

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Seven players have won the World Cup, Ballon d'Or, Champions League and their international continental title:🇩🇪 Franz Beckenbauer🇩🇪 Gerd Müller🇫🇷 Zinedine Zidane🇧🇷 Rivaldo🇧🇷 Ronaldinho🇦🇷 Lionel Messi🇪🇸 𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐫𝐢Football, completed. pic.twitter.com/FcwurLrXGP— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 19, 2026
Seven players have won the World Cup, Ballon d'Or, Champions League and their international continental title:🇩🇪 Franz Beckenbauer🇩🇪 Gerd Müller🇫🇷 Zinedine Zidane🇧🇷 Rivaldo🇧🇷 Ronaldinho🇦🇷 Lionel Messi🇪🇸 𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐫𝐢Football, completed. pic.twitter.com/FcwurLrXGP