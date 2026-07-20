Nemzeti Sportrádió

Aranyos pillanatok a döntő után: Yamal együtt ünnepelt a vb alatt sztárrá vált öccsével

CS. M.CS. M.
2026.07.20. 02:40
Lamine Yamal és öccse a vb-trófeával (Fotók: Getty Images)
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Lamine Yamal foci vb 2026 vb 2026 vb-hírfolyam vb-döntő
Lamine Yamal együtt ünnepelte a világbajnoki győzelmet a torna alatt sztárrá vált öccsével – aranyos képsorok.
Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
 

 

Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
 
Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
 
Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
 
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Lamine Yamal foci vb 2026 vb 2026 vb-hírfolyam vb-döntő
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