Aranyos pillanatok a döntő után: Yamal együtt ünnepelt a vb alatt sztárrá vált öccsével

Seven players have won the World Cup, Ballon d'Or, Champions League and their international continental title:



🇩🇪 Franz Beckenbauer

🇩🇪 Gerd Müller

🇫🇷 Zinedine Zidane

🇧🇷 Rivaldo

🇧🇷 Ronaldinho

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi

🇪🇸 𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐫𝐢



Football, completed. pic.twitter.com/FcwurLrXGP