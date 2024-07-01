Sportrádió

Megőrültek a francia szurkolók, ahogy meglátták Pogbát

2024.07.01. 16:11
Eb 2024 foci Eb 2024 Paul Pogba francia válogatott
A Belgium elleni Eb-nyolcaddöntő előtt a 91-szeres francia válogatott, Paul Pogba látogatta meg a szurkolókat, akik szemmel láthatóan kitörő örömmel fogadták a 31 éves futballistát.

 

