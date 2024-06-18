Sportrádió

Nemzeti Sportrádió

Keresés
Menü

Nem kegyes a dortmundi időjárás a szurkolókhoz

BALOGH ANDRÁSBALOGH ANDRÁS
Vágólapra másolva!
2024.06.18. 17:28
Címkék
Eb 2024 Foci Eb 2024 Dortmund

 

A szakadó eső nagy kihívás elé állítja a szurkolókat Dortmundban. A dortmundi stadionban látható vízesés az Old Traffordra hajaz.

Íme az M4 Sport videója az esetről!

 

Eb 2024 Foci Eb 2024 Dortmund
Legfrissebb hírek
Ezek is érdekelhetik