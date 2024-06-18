Nem kegyes a dortmundi időjárás a szurkolókhoz

Magyar foci
Külföldi foci
Kézilabda
Egyéni
Csapat
Belépés
Nemzeti Sportrádió
A szakadó eső nagy kihívás elé állítja a szurkolókat Dortmundban. A dortmundi stadionban látható vízesés az Old Traffordra hajaz.
Rain so heavy in Dortmund the Westfalenstadion is doing its best Old Trafford impression. 💦 pic.twitter.com/qFQdh9tbNq— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 18, 2024
Rain so heavy in Dortmund the Westfalenstadion is doing its best Old Trafford impression. 💦 pic.twitter.com/qFQdh9tbNq
Looks like they're playing Turkey vs. Georgia at Old Trafford..🎥 @Tariqpanja pic.twitter.com/6dH6UwL8AM— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 18, 2024
Looks like they're playing Turkey vs. Georgia at Old Trafford..🎥 @Tariqpanja pic.twitter.com/6dH6UwL8AM
Here's hoping the fans in Dortmund for Turkey vs. Georgia brought umbrellas 🫢 pic.twitter.com/vKjOvKMaQ7— B/R Football (@brfootball) June 18, 2024
Here's hoping the fans in Dortmund for Turkey vs. Georgia brought umbrellas 🫢 pic.twitter.com/vKjOvKMaQ7
Horrible weather in Dortmund, ahead of Turkey vs Georgia! 🇹🇷🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/RKYKb82Txk— Football Fights (@footbalIfights) June 18, 2024
Horrible weather in Dortmund, ahead of Turkey vs Georgia! 🇹🇷🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/RKYKb82Txk
Íme az M4 Sport videója az esetről!