Newcastle–Liverpool, Man. City–Bournemouth a Premier League augusztusi rajtján
A világbajnokság miatt a bajnoki idény a szokásosnál egy héttel később, az augusztus 22-i hétvégén kezdődik, és 2027. május 30-án ér véget.
A húszcsapatos mezőnyre 33 hétvégi és öt hétközi forduló vár.
Mint ismert, a címvédő az Arsenal, míg a második vonalból a Coventry City, az Ipswich Town és a Hull City jutott fel a kieső West Ham United, Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers trió helyére.
PREMIER LEAGUE, 2026–2027 – MENETREND
1. FORDULÓ
Augusztus 21., péntek
Arsenal–Coventry City
Augusztus 22., szombat
Hull City–Manchester United
Everton–Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town–Sunderland
Nottingham Forest–Leeds United
Brentford–Tottenham Hotspur
Augusztus 23., vasárnap
Brighton–Aston Villa
Manchester City–Bournemouth
Newcastle United–Liverpool
Augusztus 24., hétfő
Fulham–Chelsea
2. FORDULÓ
Augusztus 29., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Everton
Aston Villa–Arsenal
Chelsea–Brighton & Hove Albion
Coventry City–Hull City
Crystal Palace–Manchester City
Leeds United–Brentford
Liverpool–Nottingham Forest
Manchester United–Ipswich Town
Sunderland–Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur–Newcastle United
3. FORDULÓ
Szeptember 5., szombat
Arsenal–Chelsea
Brentford–Sunderland
Brighton & Hove Albion–Leeds United
Everton–Manchester United
Fulham–Crystal Palace
Hull City–Aston Villa
Ipswich Town–Liverpool
Manchester City–Coventry City
Newcastle United–AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest–Tottenham Hotspur
4. FORDULÓ
Szeptember 12., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Brentford
Aston Villa–Nottingham Forest
Chelsea–Hull City
Coventry City–Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace–Ipswich Town
Leeds United–Newcastle United
Liverpool–Fulham
Manchester United–Manchester City
Sunderland–Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur–Everton
5. FORDULÓ
Szeptember 19., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Liverpool
Brentford–Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion–Arsenal
Everton–Ipswich Town
Fulham–Manchester United
Leeds United–Crystal Palace
Manchester City–Sunderland
Newcastle United–Hull City
Nottingham Forest–Coventry City
Tottenham Hotspur–Aston Villa
6. FORDULÓ
Október 10., szombat
Arsenal–Leeds United
Aston Villa–Brentford
Chelsea–AFC Bournemouth
Coventry City–Newcastle United
Crystal Palace–Nottingham Forest
Hull City–Everton
Ipswich Town–Fulham
Liverpool–Manchester City
Manchester United–Tottenham Hotspur
Sunderland–Brighton & Hove Albion
7. FORDULÓ
Október 17., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Sunderland
Brentford–Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion–Crystal Palace
Everton–Chelsea
Fulham–Hull City
Leeds United–Manchester United
Manchester City–Ipswich Town
Newcastle United–Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest–Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur–Coventry City
8. FORDULÓ
Október 24., szombat
Arsenal–Everton
Aston Villa–Manchester City
Chelsea–Tottenham Hotspur
Coventry City–Fulham
Crystal Palace–Newcastle United
Hull City–Brentford
Ipswich Town–Nottingham Forest
Liverpool–Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United–AFC Bournemouth
Sunderland–Leeds United
9. FORDULÓ
Október 31., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Leeds United
Aston Villa–Fulham
Brentford–Nottingham Forest
Chelsea–Manchester United
Coventry City–Sunderland
Hull City–Ipswich Town
Liverpool–Arsenal
Manchester City–Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United–Everton
Tottenham Hotspur–Crystal Palace
10. FORDULÓ
November 7., szombat
Arsenal–Hull City
Brighton & Hove Albion–Brentford
Crystal Palace–Liverpool
Everton–Coventry City
Fulham–Newcastle United
Ipswich Town–AFC Bournemouth
Leeds United–Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United–Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest–Manchester City
Sunderland–Chelsea
11. FORDULÓ
November 21., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa–Sunderland
Brentford–Everton
Chelsea–Leeds United
Coventry City–Crystal Palace
Hull City–Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool–Manchester United
Manchester City–Fulham
Newcastle United–Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur–Ipswich Town
12. FORDULÓ
November 28., szombat
Arsenal–Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion–Newcastle United
Crystal Palace–Hull City
Everton–Liverpool
Fulham–AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town–Aston Villa
Leeds United–Coventry City
Manchester United–Brentford
Nottingham Forest–Chelsea
Sunderland–Tottenham Hotspur
13. FORDULÓ
December 2., szerda
AFC Bournemouth–Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa–Everton
Brentford–Arsenal
Chelsea–Crystal Palace
Coventry City–Ipswich Town
Hull City–Nottingham Forest
Liverpool–Sunderland
Manchester City–Leeds United
Newcastle United–Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur–Fulham
14. FORDULÓ
December 5., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Hull City
Aston Villa–Crystal Palace
Brentford–Manchester City
Chelsea–Liverpool
Everton–Fulham
Leeds United–Ipswich Town
Manchester United–Coventry City
Newcastle United–Sunderland
Nottingham Forest–Brighton & Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur–Arsenal
15. FORDULÓ
December 12., szombat
Arsenal–AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion–Everton
Coventry City–Aston Villa
Crystal Palace–Manchester United
Fulham–Brentford
Hull City–Tottenham Hotspur
Ipswich Town–Newcastle United
Liverpool–Leeds United
Manchester City–Chelsea
Sunderland–Nottingham Forest
16. FORDULÓ
December 19., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Coventry City
Arsenal–Manchester United
Brentford–Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion–Ipswich Town
Chelsea–Aston Villa
Leeds United–Fulham
Liverpool–Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City–Hull City
Nottingham Forest–Everton
Sunderland–Crystal Palace
17. FORDULÓ
December 26., szombat
Aston Villa–Leeds United
Coventry City–Chelsea
Crystal Palace–Arsenal
Everton–Sunderland
Fulham–Brighton & Hove Albion
Hull City–Liverpool
Ipswich Town–Brentford
Manchester United–Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United–Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur–AFC Bournemouth
18. FORDULÓ
December 30., szerda
Aston Villa–Liverpool
Coventry City–Brentford
Crystal Palace–AFC Bournemouth
Everton–Manchester City
Fulham–Arsenal
Hull City–Leeds United
Ipswich Town–Chelsea
Manchester United–Sunderland
Newcastle United–Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur–Brighton & Hove Albion
19. FORDULÓ
Január 2., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Aston Villa
Arsenal–Ipswich Town
Brentford–Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion–Manchester United
Chelsea–Newcastle United
Leeds United–Everton
Liverpool–Coventry City
Manchester City–Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest–Fulham
Sunderland–Hull City
20. FORDULÓ
Január 6., szerda
Arsenal–Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion–AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace–Chelsea
Everton–Aston Villa
Fulham–Tottenham Hotspur
Ipswich Town–Coventry City
Leeds United–Manchester City
Manchester United–Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest–Hull City
Sunderland–Liverpool
21. FORDULÓ
Január 16., szombat
Bournemouth–Ipswich Town
Aston Villa–Manchester United
Brentford–Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea–Sunderland
Coventry City–Everton
Hull City–Arsenal
Liverpool–Crystal Palace
Manchester City–Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United–Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur–Leeds United
22. FORDULÓ
Január 23., szombat
Arsenal–Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion–Manchester City
Crystal Palace–Tottenham Hotspur
Everton–Brentford
Fulham–Aston Villa
Ipswich Town–Hull City
Leeds United–Chelsea
Manchester United–Liverpool
Nottingham Forest–AFC Bournemouth
Sunderland–Coventry City
23. FORDULÓ
Január 30., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Fulham
Aston Villa–Ipswich Town
Brentford–Manchester United
Chelsea–Nottingham Forest
Coventry City–Leeds United
Hull City–Crystal Palace
Liverpool–Everton
Manchester City–Arsenal
Newcastle United–Brighton & Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur–Sunderland
24. FORDULÓ
Február 6., szombat
Arsenal–Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion–Hull City
Crystal Palace–Coventry City
Everton–Newcastle United
Fulham–Manchester City
Ipswich Town–Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United–AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United–Chelsea
Nottingham Forest–Brentford
Sunderland–Aston Villa
25. FORDULÓ
Február 10., szerda
Aston Villa–AFC Bournemouth
Coventry City–Liverpool
Crystal Palace–Brentford
Everton–Leeds United
Fulham–Nottingham Forest
Hull City–Sunderland
Ipswich Town–Arsenal
Manchester United–Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United–Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur–Manchester City
26. FORDULÓ
Február 20., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Crystal Palace
Arsenal–Fulham
Brentford–Coventry City
Brighton & Hove Albion–Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea–Ipswich Town
Leeds United–Aston Villa
Liverpool–Hull City
Manchester City–Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest–Manchester United
Sunderland–Everton
27. FORDULÓ
Február 27., szombat
Aston Villa–Chelsea
Coventry City–AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace–Sunderland
Everton–Nottingham Forest
Fulham–Leeds United
Hull City–Manchester City
Ipswich Town–Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United–Arsenal
Newcastle United–Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur–Liverpool
28. FORDULÓ
Március 3., szerda
AFC Bournemouth–Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal–Crystal Palace
Brentford–Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hove Albion–Fulham
Chelsea–Coventry City
Leeds United–Hull City
Liverpool–Aston Villa
Manchester City–Everton
Nottingham Forest–Newcastle United
Sunderland–Manchester United
29. FORDULÓ
Március 13., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Newcastle United
Aston Villa–Hull City
Chelsea–Arsenal
Coventry City–Manchester City
Crystal Palace–Fulham
Leeds United–Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool–Ipswich Town
Manchester United–Everton
Sunderland–Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur–Nottingham Forest
30. FORDULÓ
Március 20., szombat
Arsenal–Sunderland
Brentford–AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion–Coventry City
Everton–Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham–Liverpool
Hull City–Chelsea
Ipswich Town–Crystal Palace
Manchester City–Manchester United
Newcastle United–Leeds United
Nottingham Forest–Aston Villa
31. FORDULÓ
Április 10., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Manchester City
Aston Villa–Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea–Fulham
Coventry City–Arsenal
Crystal Palace–Everton
Leeds United–Nottingham Forest
Liverpool–Newcastle United
Manchester United–Hull City
Sunderland–Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur–Brentford
32. FORDULÓ
Április 17., szombat
Arsenal–Aston Villa
Brentford–Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion–Chelsea
Everton–AFC Bournemouth
Fulham–Sunderland
Hull City–Coventry City
Ipswich Town–Manchester United
Manchester City–Crystal Palace
Newcastle United–Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest–Liverpool
33. FORDULÓ
Április 24., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Arsenal
Aston Villa–Coventry City
Brentford–Fulham
Chelsea–Manchester City
Everton–Brighton & Hove Albion
Leeds United–Liverpool
Manchester United–Crystal Palace
Newcastle United–Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest–Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur–Hull City
34. FORDULÓ
Május 1., szombat
Arsenal–Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion–Nottingham Forest
Coventry City–Manchester United
Crystal Palace–Aston Villa
Fulham–Everton
Hull City–AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town–Leeds United
Liverpool–Chelsea
Manchester City–Brentford
Sunderland–Newcastle United
35. FORDULÓ
Május 8., szombat
AFC Bournemouth–Manchester United
Brentford–Aston Villa
Brighton & Hove Albion–Sunderland
Everton–Hull City
Fulham–Ipswich Town
Leeds United–Arsenal
Manchester City–Liverpool
Newcastle United–Coventry City
Nottingham Forest–Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur–Chelsea
36. FORDULÓ
Május 15., szombat
Arsenal–Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa–Newcastle United
Chelsea–Everton
Coventry City–Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace–Brighton & Hove Albion
Hull City–Fulham
Ipswich Town–Manchester City
Liverpool–Brentford
Manchester United–Leeds United
Sunderland–AFC Bournemouth
37. FORDULÓ
Május 23., vasárnap
AFC Bournemouth–Chelsea
Brentford–Hull City
Brighton & Hove Albion–Liverpool
Everton–Arsenal
Fulham–Coventry City
Leeds United–Sunderland
Manchester City–Aston Villa
Newcastle United–Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest–Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur–Manchester United
38. FORDULÓ
Május 30., vasárnap
Arsenal–Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa–Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea–Brentford
Coventry City–Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace–Leeds United
Hull City–Newcastle United
Ipswich Town–Everton
Liverpool–AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United–Fulham
Sunderland–Manchester City