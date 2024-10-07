Palmer varázslatos átvétellel hozta magát helyzetbe – videó

Angol labdarúgás
20 órája
Ward-Prowse-t kiállították, ám a Chelsea így sem tudott nyerni a Stamford Bridge-en
Parázs hangulatot hozott, gólt viszont nem az Aston Villa és a Manchester United összecsapása.
ANGOL PREMIER LEAGUE
7. FORDULÓ
Chelsea–Nottingham Forest 1–1 (Madueke 57., ill. Wood 50.)
Kiállítva: Ward-Prowse (78., Nottingham)
|AZ ÁLLÁS
|1. Liverpool
7
6
–
1
13–2
+11
18
|2. Manchester City
7
5
2
–
17–8
+9
17
|3. Arsenal
7
5
2
–
15–6
+9
17
|4. Chelsea
7
4
2
1
16–8
+8
14
|5. Aston Villa
7
4
2
1
12–9
+3
14
|6. Brighton & Hove Albion
7
3
3
1
13–10
+3
12
|7. Newcastle
7
3
3
1
8–7
+1
12
|8. Fulham
7
3
2
2
10–8
+2
11
|9. Tottenham
7
3
1
3
14–8
+6
10
|10. Nottingham Forest
7
2
4
1
7–6
+1
10
|11. Brentford
7
3
1
3
13–13
0
10
|12. West Ham
7
2
2
3
10–11
–1
8
|13. Bournemouth
7
2
2
3
8–10
–2
8
|14. Manchester United
7
2
2
3
5–8
–3
8
|15. Leicester City
7
1
3
3
9–12
–3
6
|16. Everton
7
1
2
4
7–15
–8
5
|17. Ipswich Town
7
–
4
3
6–14
–8
4
|18. Crystal Palace
7
–
3
4
5–10
–5
3
|19. Southampton
7
–
1
6
4–15
–11
1
|20. Wolverhampton
7
–
1
6
9–21
–12
1