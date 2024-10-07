Sportrádió

Nemzeti Sportrádió

Keresés
Menü

Palmer varázslatos átvétellel hozta magát helyzetbe – videó

B. D. K.B. D. K.
Vágólapra másolva!
2024.10.07. 11:59
Palmer pazar formában (Fotó: Getty Images)
Címkék
labdarúgás videó Chelsea Nottingham Nottingham Forest angol labdarúgás angol foci Premier League Cole Palmer
Mint beszámoltunk róla, a Chelsea hazai pályán 1–1-es döntetlent játszott a Nottingham Foresttel az angol élvonalbeli labdarúgó-bajnokság (Premier League) 7. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján. Ezen a mérkőzésen Cole Palmer elsősorban gyönyörű átvételével hívta fel magára a figyelmet.

ANGOL PREMIER LEAGUE
7. FORDULÓ
Chelsea–Nottingham Forest 1–1 (Madueke 57., ill. Wood 50.)
Kiállítva: Ward-Prowse (78., Nottingham)

   
AZ ÁLLÁS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1. Liverpool

7

6

1

13–2

+11

18

2. Manchester City

7

5

2

17–8

+9

17

3. Arsenal

7

5

2

15–6

+9

17

4. Chelsea

7

4

2

1

16–8

+8

14

5. Aston Villa

7

4

2

1

12–9

+3

14

6. Brighton & Hove Albion

7

3

3

1

13–10

+3

12

7. Newcastle

7

3

3

1

8–7

+1

12

8. Fulham

7

3

2

2

10–8

+2

11

9. Tottenham

7

3

1

3

14–8

+6

10

10. Nottingham Forest

7

2

4

1

7–6

+1

10

11. Brentford

7

3

1

3

13–13

0

10

12. West Ham

7

2

2

3

10–11

–1

8

13. Bournemouth

7

2

2

3

8–10

–2

8

14. Manchester United

7

2

2

3

5–8

–3

8

15. Leicester City

7

1

3

3

9–12

–3

6

16. Everton

7

1

2

4

7–15

–8

5

17. Ipswich Town

7

4

3

6–14

–8

4

18. Crystal Palace

7

3

4

5–10

–5

3

19. Southampton

7

1

6

4–15

–11

1

20. Wolverhampton

7

1

6

9–21

–12

1

 

labdarúgás videó Chelsea Nottingham Nottingham Forest angol labdarúgás angol foci Premier League Cole Palmer
Legfrissebb hírek
Ezek is érdekelhetik