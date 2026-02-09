Heti légiósprogram: kupameccset játszik a Lipcse és a Liverpool

Nemzeti Sportrádió

A külföldi profi élvonalbeli vagy másodosztályú bajnokságban játszó magyar labdarúgók heti tétmérkőzései. (A külön nem jelölt bajnokságok első osztályok.)

 FEBRUÁR 9., HÉTFŐ 

CIPRUS
Cyprus League
18.00: Arisz–Anorthoszisz 
Anorthoszisz: Kiss Tamás

HOLLANDIA
Keuken Kampioen (II. osztály)
20.00: AZ II–Dordrecht 
AZ II: Kovács Bendegúz

TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
15.00: Kayserispor–Kocaelispor
Kocaelispor: Balogh Botond

 

 FEBRUÁR 10., KEDD

ANGLIA
Premier League
20.30: Everton–AFC Bournemouth
Bournemouth: Tóth Alex
21.00: Birmingham City–West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich: Callum Styles

NÉMETORSZÁG
Német Kupa, negyeddöntő
20.45: Hertha BSC–Freiburg
Hertha: Dárdai Márton

 

 FEBRUÁR 11., SZERDA

ANGLIA
Premier League
21.15: Sunderland–Liverpool
Liverpool: Kerkez Milos, Szoboszlai Dominik

NÉMETORSZÁG
Német Kupa, negyeddöntő
20.45: Bayern München–RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig: Gulácsi Péter, Willi Orbán

OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B (II. osztály)
20.00: Bari–Spezia
Spezia: Nagy Ádám

ROMÁNIA
Román Kupa, csoportkör
19.00: Metalul Buzau–Sepsi OSK
Sepsi: Sigér Dávid
19.00: Sporting Liesti–Csíkszereda
Csíkszereda: Dusinszki Szabolcs, Eppel Márton, Hegedűs János, Nagy Zoárd, Pászka Lóránd, Szalay Szabolcs, Végh Bence

SKÓCIA
Premiership
20.45: Dundee United–Aberdeen
Dundee United: Keresztes Krisztián

 

 FEBRUÁR 12., CSÜTÖRTÖK

ROMÁNIA
Román Kupa, csoportkör
19.30: Gloria Bistrita–UTA Arad
UTA Arad: Zsóri Dániel

 

 FEBRUÁR 13., PÉNTEK

BELGIUM
Challenger Pro League (II. osztály)
20.00: FC Bruges II–Patro Eisden
FC Bruges II: Ostoici Stefan

CIPRUS
Cyprus League
18.00: Anorthoszisz–Kraszava 
Anorthoszisz: Kiss Tamás

HOLLANDIA
Keuken Kampioen (II. osztály)
20.00: Oss–AZ II
AZ II: Kovács Bendegúz

SPANYOLORSZÁG
Segunda Division (II. osztály)
20.30: Almería–FC Andorra
Andorra: Yaakobishvili Áron

TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Super League
18.00: Galatasaray–Eyüpspor
Galatasaray: Sallai Roland

 

 FEBRUÁR 14., SZOMBAT

ANGLIA
FA-kupa, 4. forduló
16.00: Norwich City–West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich: Callum Styles
21.15: Liverpool–Brighton&Hove Albion
Liverpool: Kerkez Milos, Pécsi Ármin, Szoboszlai Dominik
Championship (II. osztály)
16.00: Queens Park Rangers–Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn: Tóth Balázs
16.00: Portsmouth–Sheffield United
Portsmouth: Kosznovszky Márk
League One (III. osztály)
16.00: Blackpool–Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth: Szűcs Kornél

BELGIUM
Challenger Pro League (II. osztály)
16.00: Lommel–Anderlecht II 
Lommel: Vancsa Zalán
20.00: Kortrijk–Beerschot VA
Kortrijk: Dénes Vilmos

CSEHORSZÁG
Chance Liga
18.00: Sigma Olomouc–Viktoria Plzen
Sigma Olomouc: Baráth Péter

IRÁN
Persian Gulf Pro League
14.30: Gol Gohar–Perszepolisz
Perszepolisz: Gera Dániel

IZRAEL
Ligat Ha’Al
14.00: Hapoel Petah Tikva–Hapoel Haifa
Hapoel Petah Tikva: Koszta Márk

LENGYELORSZÁG
Ekstraklasa
17.30: Zaglebie Lubin–Raków
Zaglebie Lubin: Szabó Levente

NÉMETORSZÁG
Bundesliga
15.30: Hamburg–Union Berlin
Union Berlin: Schäfer András
2. Bundesliga (II. osztály)
13.00: Hertha BSC–Hannover
Hertha: Dárdai Márton

ROMÁNIA
Superliga
18.00: Universitatea Kolozsvár–Csíkszereda
Csíkszereda: Dusinszki Szabolcs, Eppel Márton, Hegedűs János, Nagy Zoárd, Pászka Lóránd, Szalay Szabolcs, Végh Bence

SKÓCIA
Premiership
16.00: Falkirk–Dundee United
Dundee United: Keresztes Krisztián

SZERBIA
Szuperliga
15.00: Partizan–Szpartak Szabadka 
Szpartak: Holender Filip

SZLOVÁKIA
Niké Liga
18.00: Eperjes–Kassa
Kassa: Kovács Mátyás

TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Super League
12.30: Genclerbirligi–Rizespor
Rizespor: Mocsi Attila

 

 FEBRUÁR 15., VASÁRNAP

AUSZTRIA
Bundesliga
14.30: Grazer AK–Red Bull Salzburg
GAK: Jánó Zétény
Salzburg: Redzic Damir
17.00: Austria Wien–Rapid Wien
Rapid: Bolla Bendegúz

FRANCIAORSZÁG
Ligue 1
15.00: Le Havre–Toulouse 
Le Havre: Loic Nego

GÖRÖGORSZÁG
Szuperliga
18.30: PAOK–AEK Athén
AEK Athén: Varga Barnabás

LENGYELORSZÁG
Ekstraklasa
14.45: Pogon Szczecin–Arka Gdynia
Pogon: Molnár Rajmund, Szalai Attila

NÉMETORSZÁG
Bundesliga
17.30: RB Leipzig–Wolfsburg 
RB Leipzig: Gulácsi Péter, Willi Orbán
Wolfsburg: Dárdai Bence

OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B (II. osztály)
20.00: Spezia–Frosinone
Spezia: Nagy Ádám

ROMÁNIA
Superliga
13.00: UTA Arad–Botosani
UTA Arad: Zsóri Dániel

SZERBIA
Szuperliga
17.00: Mladoszt–Topolya
Topolya: Mezei Szabolcs

SZLOVÁKIA
Niké Liga
15.30: Komárom–Dunaszerdahely
Komárom: Szűcs Patrik
Dunaszerdahely: Tuboly Máté
18.00: Nagyszombat–Zsolna 
Zsolna: Szánthó Regő

TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
12.30: Kocaelispor–Gaziantep
Kocaelispor: Balogh Botond

 

 FEBRUÁR 16., HÉTFŐ 

PORTUGÁLIA
Primeira Liga
21.15: Rio Ave–Moreirense
Rio Ave: Nikitscher Tamás

 

