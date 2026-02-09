Heti légiósprogram: kupameccset játszik a Lipcse és a Liverpool

FEBRUÁR 9., HÉTFŐ
CIPRUS
Cyprus League
18.00: Arisz–Anorthoszisz
Anorthoszisz: Kiss Tamás
HOLLANDIA
Keuken Kampioen (II. osztály)
20.00: AZ II–Dordrecht
AZ II: Kovács Bendegúz
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
15.00: Kayserispor–Kocaelispor
Kocaelispor: Balogh Botond
FEBRUÁR 10., KEDD
ANGLIA
Premier League
20.30: Everton–AFC Bournemouth
Bournemouth: Tóth Alex
21.00: Birmingham City–West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich: Callum Styles
NÉMETORSZÁG
Német Kupa, negyeddöntő
20.45: Hertha BSC–Freiburg
Hertha: Dárdai Márton
FEBRUÁR 11., SZERDA
ANGLIA
Premier League
21.15: Sunderland–Liverpool
Liverpool: Kerkez Milos, Szoboszlai Dominik
NÉMETORSZÁG
Német Kupa, negyeddöntő
20.45: Bayern München–RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig: Gulácsi Péter, Willi Orbán
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B (II. osztály)
20.00: Bari–Spezia
Spezia: Nagy Ádám
ROMÁNIA
Román Kupa, csoportkör
19.00: Metalul Buzau–Sepsi OSK
Sepsi: Sigér Dávid
19.00: Sporting Liesti–Csíkszereda
Csíkszereda: Dusinszki Szabolcs, Eppel Márton, Hegedűs János, Nagy Zoárd, Pászka Lóránd, Szalay Szabolcs, Végh Bence
SKÓCIA
Premiership
20.45: Dundee United–Aberdeen
Dundee United: Keresztes Krisztián
FEBRUÁR 12., CSÜTÖRTÖK
ROMÁNIA
Román Kupa, csoportkör
19.30: Gloria Bistrita–UTA Arad
UTA Arad: Zsóri Dániel
FEBRUÁR 13., PÉNTEK
BELGIUM
Challenger Pro League (II. osztály)
20.00: FC Bruges II–Patro Eisden
FC Bruges II: Ostoici Stefan
CIPRUS
Cyprus League
18.00: Anorthoszisz–Kraszava
Anorthoszisz: Kiss Tamás
HOLLANDIA
Keuken Kampioen (II. osztály)
20.00: Oss–AZ II
AZ II: Kovács Bendegúz
SPANYOLORSZÁG
Segunda Division (II. osztály)
20.30: Almería–FC Andorra
Andorra: Yaakobishvili Áron
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Super League
18.00: Galatasaray–Eyüpspor
Galatasaray: Sallai Roland
FEBRUÁR 14., SZOMBAT
ANGLIA
FA-kupa, 4. forduló
16.00: Norwich City–West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich: Callum Styles
21.15: Liverpool–Brighton&Hove Albion
Liverpool: Kerkez Milos, Pécsi Ármin, Szoboszlai Dominik
Championship (II. osztály)
16.00: Queens Park Rangers–Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn: Tóth Balázs
16.00: Portsmouth–Sheffield United
Portsmouth: Kosznovszky Márk
League One (III. osztály)
16.00: Blackpool–Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth: Szűcs Kornél
BELGIUM
Challenger Pro League (II. osztály)
16.00: Lommel–Anderlecht II
Lommel: Vancsa Zalán
20.00: Kortrijk–Beerschot VA
Kortrijk: Dénes Vilmos
CSEHORSZÁG
Chance Liga
18.00: Sigma Olomouc–Viktoria Plzen
Sigma Olomouc: Baráth Péter
IRÁN
Persian Gulf Pro League
14.30: Gol Gohar–Perszepolisz
Perszepolisz: Gera Dániel
IZRAEL
Ligat Ha’Al
14.00: Hapoel Petah Tikva–Hapoel Haifa
Hapoel Petah Tikva: Koszta Márk
LENGYELORSZÁG
Ekstraklasa
17.30: Zaglebie Lubin–Raków
Zaglebie Lubin: Szabó Levente
NÉMETORSZÁG
Bundesliga
15.30: Hamburg–Union Berlin
Union Berlin: Schäfer András
2. Bundesliga (II. osztály)
13.00: Hertha BSC–Hannover
Hertha: Dárdai Márton
ROMÁNIA
Superliga
18.00: Universitatea Kolozsvár–Csíkszereda
Csíkszereda: Dusinszki Szabolcs, Eppel Márton, Hegedűs János, Nagy Zoárd, Pászka Lóránd, Szalay Szabolcs, Végh Bence
SKÓCIA
Premiership
16.00: Falkirk–Dundee United
Dundee United: Keresztes Krisztián
SZERBIA
Szuperliga
15.00: Partizan–Szpartak Szabadka
Szpartak: Holender Filip
SZLOVÁKIA
Niké Liga
18.00: Eperjes–Kassa
Kassa: Kovács Mátyás
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Super League
12.30: Genclerbirligi–Rizespor
Rizespor: Mocsi Attila
FEBRUÁR 15., VASÁRNAP
AUSZTRIA
Bundesliga
14.30: Grazer AK–Red Bull Salzburg
GAK: Jánó Zétény
Salzburg: Redzic Damir
17.00: Austria Wien–Rapid Wien
Rapid: Bolla Bendegúz
FRANCIAORSZÁG
Ligue 1
15.00: Le Havre–Toulouse
Le Havre: Loic Nego
GÖRÖGORSZÁG
Szuperliga
18.30: PAOK–AEK Athén
AEK Athén: Varga Barnabás
LENGYELORSZÁG
Ekstraklasa
14.45: Pogon Szczecin–Arka Gdynia
Pogon: Molnár Rajmund, Szalai Attila
NÉMETORSZÁG
Bundesliga
17.30: RB Leipzig–Wolfsburg
RB Leipzig: Gulácsi Péter, Willi Orbán
Wolfsburg: Dárdai Bence
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B (II. osztály)
20.00: Spezia–Frosinone
Spezia: Nagy Ádám
ROMÁNIA
Superliga
13.00: UTA Arad–Botosani
UTA Arad: Zsóri Dániel
SZERBIA
Szuperliga
17.00: Mladoszt–Topolya
Topolya: Mezei Szabolcs
SZLOVÁKIA
Niké Liga
15.30: Komárom–Dunaszerdahely
Komárom: Szűcs Patrik
Dunaszerdahely: Tuboly Máté
18.00: Nagyszombat–Zsolna
Zsolna: Szánthó Regő
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
12.30: Kocaelispor–Gaziantep
Kocaelispor: Balogh Botond
FEBRUÁR 16., HÉTFŐ
PORTUGÁLIA
Primeira Liga
21.15: Rio Ave–Moreirense
Rio Ave: Nikitscher Tamás