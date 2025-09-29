Heti légiósprogram: Sallai és Szoboszlai egymás ellen a Bajnokok Ligájában

SZEPTEMBER 29., HÉTFŐ
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
19.00: Besiktas–Kocaelispor
Kocaelispor: Balogh Botond
SZEPTEMBER 30., KEDD
ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
20.45: Blackburn–Swansea
Blackburn: Tóth Balázs
EGYESÜLT ÁLLAMOK
MLS
1.30: Inter Miami–Chicago Fire
Inter Miami: Pintér Dániel
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B (II. osztály)
20.30: Reggina–Spezia
Spezia: Nagy Ádám
ROMÁNIA
Liga II (2. osztály)
16.00: Steaua Bucuresti–Sepsi
Sepsi: Sigér Dávid
OKTÓBER 1., SZERDA
BAJNOKOK LIGÁJA-ALAPSZAKASZ
21.00: Galatasaray–Liverpool
Galatasaray: Sallai Roland
Liverpool: Kerkez Milos, Pécsi Ármin, Szoboszlai Dominik
ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
20.45: Norwich–West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion: Callum Styles
20.45: Portsmouth–Watford
Portsmouth: Kosznovszky Márk
SZLOVÁKIA
Niké Liga
18.00: Kassa–Dunaszerdahely
Kassa: Kovács Mátyás
Dunaszerdahely: Redzic Damir, Tuboly Máté
OKTÓBER 2., CSÜTÖRTÖK
EURÓPA-LIGA-ALAPSZAKASZ
18.45: Lech Poznan–Rapid Wien
Rapid Wien: Bolla Bendegúz
KONFERENCIALIGA-ALAPSZAKASZ
21.00: AEK Larnaca–AZ
AZ: Kovács Bendegúz
21.00: Raków–U. Craiova
Raków: Baráth Péter
OKTÓBER 3., PÉNTEK
BELGIUM
Challenger Pro League (II. osztály)
20.00: Seraing–Lommel
Lommel: Vancsa Zalán
LENGYELORSZÁG
Ekstraklasa
20.30: Pogon Szczeczin–Piast Gliwice
Pogon: Molnár Rajmund
NÉMETORSZÁG
2. Bundesliga (II. osztály)
18.30: Braunschweig–Paderborn
Braunschweig: Szabó Levente
SZLOVÉNIA
Priva Liga
20.15: Olimpija Ljubljana–Aluminij
Aluminij: Tanyi Barnabás
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
19.00: Antalyaspor–Rizespor
Rizespor: Mocsi Attila
OKTÓBER 4., SZOMBAT
ANGLIA
Premier League
18.30: Chelsea–Liverpool
Liverpool: Kerkez Milos, Pécsi Ármin, Szoboszlai Dominik
Championship
13.30: Blackburn–Stoke City
Blackburn: Tóth Balázs
16.00: Milwall–West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion: Callum Styles
16.00: Portsmouth–Middlesbrough
Portsmouth: Kosznovszky Márk
League One (III. osztály)
16.00: Plymouth–Wigan
Plymouth: Szűcs Kornél
League Two (IV. osztály)
16.00: Salford–Grimsby Town
Grimsby: Turi Géza Dávid
AUSZTRIA
Bundesliga
17.00: Grazer AK–Wolfsberger AC
Grazer AK: Jánó Zétény
BELGIUM
Challenger Pro League (II. osztály)
16.00: FC Bruges II–Gent II
FC Bruges II: Ostoici Stefan
CIPRUS
Cyprus League
19.00: AEL Limassol–Anorthoszisz
Anorthoszisz: Kiss Tamás
EGYESÜLT ÁLLAMOK
MLS
Vasárnap, 1.30: Orlando City–Columbus Crew
Columbus Crew: Gazdag Dániel
Vasárnap, 1.30: Inter Miami–New England Revolution
Inter Miami: Pintér Dániel
Vasárnap, 2.30: Minnesota–Sporting Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City: Sallói Dániel
IZRAEL
Ligat Ha’Al
19.00: Beitar Jerusalem–Hapoel Petah-Tikva
Hapoel Petah Tikva: Koszta Márk
NÉMETORSZÁG
Bundesliga
15.30: Augsburg–Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg: Dárdai Bence
15.30: Borussia Dortmund–RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig: Gulácsi Péter, Willi Orbán
15.30: Bayer Leverkusen–Union Berlin
Union Berlin: Schäfer András
2. Bundesliga (II. osztály)
13.00: Hertha BSC–Münster
Hertha BSC: Dárdai Márton
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B (II. osztály)
17.15: Spezia–Palermo
Spezia: Nagy Ádám
ROMÁNIA
Superliga
14.00: FK Csíkszereda–Universitatea Kolozsvár
Csíkszereda: Babati Benjámin. Dusinszki Szabolcs, Eppel Márton, Ferenczi János, Hegedűs János, Kaján Norbert, Nagy János, Kelemen Dávid, Pászka Lóránd, Szabó Bálint, Szalay Szabolcs, Végh Bence
Liga II (II. osztály)
10.00: Olimpia Szatmárnémeti–Dumbravita
Olimpia: Bontas Kristóf, Pintér Bence, Torvund Alexander
SKÓCIA
Premiership
16.00: Dundee United–Livingston
Dundee United: Keresztes Krisztián
SPANYOLORSZÁG
La Liga 2 (II. osztály)
18.30: FC Andorra–Leganés
FC Andorra: Yaakobishvili Áron, Yaakobishvili Antal
SZERBIA
Szuperliga
20.00: Zseljeznicsar Pancsevo–Topolya
Topolya: Mezei Szabolcs
SZLOVÁKIA
Niké Liga
20.30: Zsolna-Kassa
Kassa: Kovács Mátyás
II. liga
14.00: Liptószentmiklós–Somorja
Somorja: Csorba Noel
SZLOVÉNIA
2. SNL (II. osztály)
15.00: Nafta–Tabor Sezana
Nafta: Dragóner Áron, Keresztes Noel, Németh Ervin
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Liga
13.30: Genclerbirligi–Alanyaspor
Genclerbirligi: Csoboth Kevin
16.00: Kocaelispor–Eyüpspor
Kocaelispor: Balogh Botond
19.00: Galatasaray–Besiktas
Galatasaray: Sallai Roland
OKTÓBER 5., VASÁRNAP
AUSZTRIA
Bundesliga
17.00: Salzburg–Rapid Wen
Rapid Wien: Bolla Bendegúz
BELGIUM
Challenger Pro League (II. osztály)
16.00: Kortrijk–Beveren
Kortrijk: Dénes Vilmos
FRANCIAORSZÁG
Ligue 1
17.15: Le Havre–Rennes
Le Havre: Loic Nego
HOLLANDIA
Eredivisie
16.45: AZ–Telstar
AZ: Kovács Bendegúz
LENGYELORSZÁG
Ekstraklasa
14.45: Raków–Motor Lublin
Raków: Baráth Péter
PORTUGÁLIA
Primeira Liga
18.30: Rio Ave–Tondela
Rio Ave: Nikitscher Tamás
ROMÁNIA
Liga 2 (II. osztály)
11.00: Sepsi–Ceahlaul
Sepsi: Sigér Dávid
SVÉDORSZÁG
Allsvenskan
14.00: AIK–Värnamo
AIK: Csongvai Áron
SZLOVÁKIA
Niké Liga
17.00: Szakolca-Dunaszerdahely
Dunaszerdahely: Redzic Damir, Tuboly Máté
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Liga
13.30: Kasimpasa–Konyaspor
Kasimpasa: Szalai Attila
OKTÓBER 6., HÉTFŐ
ROMÁNIA
Superliga
19.30: Botosani–UTA Arad
UTA Arad: Zsóri Dániel