Harry Kane bámulatos statisztikái az elmúlt 11 hónapban

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Harry Kane, since 1 August 2025:🎯 72 goals in 62 games📊 Chances worth 50.2 xG⬆️ +22 goals over expectedNo player at the World Cup has scored more across that period.Next up: Mexico pic.twitter.com/tbYvTIuHj1— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) July 5, 2026
Harry Kane, since 1 August 2025:🎯 72 goals in 62 games📊 Chances worth 50.2 xG⬆️ +22 goals over expectedNo player at the World Cup has scored more across that period.Next up: Mexico pic.twitter.com/tbYvTIuHj1