Mateo Chávez és Thapelo Maseko is begyűjtött egy meccs embere címet

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Your votes are in – Mateo Chávez is the @MichelobUltra Superior Player of the Match! 🔥 #FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/mkfJm7UEQy— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026
Your votes are in – Mateo Chávez is the @MichelobUltra Superior Player of the Match! 🔥 #FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/mkfJm7UEQy
Chosen by the fans: Thapelo Maseko, your @MichelobUltra Superior Player of the Match. ✨ #FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/A2bAqcRZb1— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026
Chosen by the fans: Thapelo Maseko, your @MichelobUltra Superior Player of the Match. ✨ #FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/A2bAqcRZb1