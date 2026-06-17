A norvég szurkolók a mozgólépcsőn is bemutatták az evezést

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Norway fans are doing a “Viking Row” up the escalator at Boston’s South Station before heading to the World CupAdding this to the list of things I’ve never seen before and probably never will again pic.twitter.com/j8NvltOvfk— Jeremy Siegel (@jersiegel) June 16, 2026
Norway fans are doing a “Viking Row” up the escalator at Boston’s South Station before heading to the World CupAdding this to the list of things I’ve never seen before and probably never will again pic.twitter.com/j8NvltOvfk
You see an escalator at the Boston Garden, Norwegians see the opportunity to get in some rowing reps pic.twitter.com/LxusqEhQPv— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 16, 2026
You see an escalator at the Boston Garden, Norwegians see the opportunity to get in some rowing reps pic.twitter.com/LxusqEhQPv