Nemzeti Sportrádió

A norvég szurkolók a mozgólépcsőn is bemutatták az evezést

B. A. P.B. A. P.
2026.06.17. 00:32
Címkék
foci vb 2026 szurkoló Norvégia

 

 

foci vb 2026 szurkoló Norvégia
Legfrissebb hírek

Haaland duplázott az első félidőben élete első vb-meccsén – videó

Foci vb 2026
1 perce

Deschamps a két perc után betaláló Barcolát dícsérte

Foci vb 2026
7 perce

Elkezdődött az Irak–Norvégia találkozó

Foci vb 2026
52 perce

Az első félidőben Haaland duplájába Husszein szólt közbe

Foci vb 2026
1 órája

Irak–Norvégia: Haaland és Sörloth egymás mellett a csatársorban – íme, a kezdőcsapatok!

Foci vb 2026
1 órája

Mbappé két gólt lőtt, „fuvolázott”, és Barcola is betalált Szenegál ellen – videók

Foci vb 2026
1 órája

Mbappé duplázott, Franciaország Szenegál legyőzésével kezdte a vb-t

Foci vb 2026
1 órája

Statisztikák: immár Kylian Mbappé Franciaország válogatottsági gólrekordere

Foci vb 2026
1 órája
Ezek is érdekelhetik