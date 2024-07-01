Sportrádió

Vertonghen korcsúcsot döntött

M. B.M. B.
2024.07.01. 20:16
Eb 2024 Jan Vertonghen Belgium

A 37 éves és 68 napos védő az Eb-történelem legidősebb öngólt összehozó játékosa lett – egyúttal az első belga, akinek sikerült egy Eb-n „bevennie” a saját kapuját.

GÓLVIDEÓ ITT!

 

