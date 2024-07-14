Sportrádió

Morata, a rekorder

T. Z.T. Z.
2024.07.14. 21:14
Eb 2024 Foci Eb 2024 Álvaro Morata spanyol válogatott

Álvaro Morata 17. Európa-bajnoki-mérkőzésén lép pályára Anglia ellen, ezzel ő a sorozat legtöbbet szereplő spanyol játékosa. 

 

