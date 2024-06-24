Szoboszlai és Csoboth már 12 évesen is együtt ünnepelt

Magyar foci
Szoboszlai Dominik és Csoboth Kevin még az utánpótlásban csapattársak voltak, a Skócia elleni drámai mérkőzés után pedig többen felidézték azt a pillanatot.
🇭🇺 Kevin Csoboth and Dominik Szoboszlai celebrating a goal for Főnix Gold back when they were kids. Now as adults celebrating Hungary’s winner at #EURO2024 vs Scotland. What a story for Csoboth. He was a wonderkid back in the day scoring a brace against France at the U17… pic.twitter.com/XFxjVX2DxY— Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) June 24, 2024
