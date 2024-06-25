Sportrádió

Luka Modric rekordot döntött

2024.06.25. 08:58
A horvátok csapatkapitánya 38 évesen és 289 naposan minden idők legidősebb Európa-bajnoki gólszerzője lett, átadva a múltnak Ivica Vastic (38 év, 257 nap)  2008-ban beállított csúcsát.

 

 

