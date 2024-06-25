Luka Modric rekordot döntött

Magyar foci
A horvátok csapatkapitánya 38 évesen és 289 naposan minden idők legidősebb Európa-bajnoki gólszerzője lett, átadva a múltnak Ivica Vastic (38 év, 257 nap) 2008-ban beállított csúcsát.
38 - At the age of 38 years and 289 days, Luka Modric is the oldest player to ever score at the UEFA European Championship finals. Timeless. #EURo2024 pic.twitter.com/ESECX0gDAk— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2024
