Félidőben kétgólos döntetlen az Eb eddigi legjobb meccsén

Magyar foci
Külföldi foci
Kézilabda
Egyéni
Csapat
Belépés
Nemzeti Sportrádió
Az Opta szerint ez volt az Eb eddigi legjobb meccse. Az első félidőben két gól és 17 lövés született. Utóbbinál csak a lengyel–holland találkozó hozott többet (18).
Was that the best half of #Euro2024 so far? We think it might have been...17 shots in the first half of #TURGEO, only Poland v Netherlands (18) had more in the first period 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rOn5naY6Rn— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 18, 2024
Was that the best half of #Euro2024 so far? We think it might have been...17 shots in the first half of #TURGEO, only Poland v Netherlands (18) had more in the first period 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rOn5naY6Rn
What a first half 🥵#EURO2024 | #TURGEO pic.twitter.com/krEV7ghy9R— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 18, 2024
What a first half 🥵#EURO2024 | #TURGEO pic.twitter.com/krEV7ghy9R