Félidőben kétgólos döntetlen az Eb eddigi legjobb meccsén

BALOGH ANDRÁSBALOGH ANDRÁS
2024.06.18. 19:06
Eb 2024 Foci Eb 2024 grúz válogatott török válogatott

 

Az Opta szerint ez volt az Eb eddigi legjobb meccse. Az első félidőben két gól és 17 lövés született. Utóbbinál csak a lengyel–holland találkozó hozott többet (18).

 

