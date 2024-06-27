Elesett biciklivel az angolok tehetsége

Magyar foci
Elesett biciklivel az angol válogatott támadója a csapat németországi edzőtáborában. Anthony Gordon nem sérült meg súlyosabban, de a felvételeken látható, hogy állal fogott talajt.
Anthony Gordon fell off his mountain bike while partaking in down time activities in the England camp, but is not an injury doubt for England 👇 pic.twitter.com/5eiX9ThPik— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 27, 2024
