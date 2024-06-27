Sportrádió

Elesett biciklivel az angolok tehetsége

DOMONKOS BÁLINTDOMONKOS BÁLINT
2024.06.27. 14:55
Anglia Eb 2024 Anthony Gordon Foci Eb 2024 angol válogatott

Elesett biciklivel az angol válogatott támadója a csapat németországi edzőtáborában. Anthony Gordon nem sérült meg súlyosabban, de a felvételeken látható, hogy állal fogott talajt.

