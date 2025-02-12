Bajnokok Ligája: Celtic–Bayern München

BAJNOKOK LIGÁJA
A NYOLCADDÖNTŐBE JUTÁSÉRT
1. MÉRKŐZÉS
Celtic (skót)–Bayern München (német) 0–0 – élőben az NSO-n!
Glasgow, Celtic Park, 57 000 néző. V: Gil Manzano (spanyol)
Celtic: K. Schmeichel – A. Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, G. Taylor – Engels, C. McGregor, Hatate – Kühn, Idah, Maeda. Menedzser: Brendan Rodgers
A kispadon: Bain (k.), Sinisalo (k.), Murray, Nawrocki, Ralston, Scales, McCowan, Schlupp, Jota, Kenny, Jang
Bayern München: Neuer – Laimer, Upamecano, Dier, Guerreiro – Kimmich, Goretzka – Olise, Musiala, L. Sané – Kane. Vezetőedző: Vincent Kompany
A kispadon: Ulreich (k.), Urbig (k.), Boey, Buchmann, Ito, Kim Min Dzse, Stanisic, K. Coman, Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Pavlovic, Vidovic
Gólszerző:
Cikkünk folyamatosan frissül.