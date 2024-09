Elhunyt Otis Davis kétszeres olimpiai bajnok sprinter

Otis Davis, the 1960 Olympic gold medalist in the 400m and 4x400m relay, has died at 92 years old.



Davis was the first man to break 45 seconds in the 400m when he ran 44.9 in the 1960 Olympic final in Rome in a photo finish ahead of Germany’s Carl Kaufmann. He also anchored… pic.twitter.com/gfuHdPiVW9