A Chiefs a Saints legyőzésével továbbra is hibátlan – videó

2024.10.08. 09:21
Győzött a Kansas City Chiefs (Fotó: Getty Images)
videó NFL amerikai foci New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs
A Kansas City Chiefs hazai pályán 26–13-ra legyőzte a New Orleans Saintset a profi amerikaifutball-liga (NFL) alapszakasza 5. fordulójának ottani idő szerinti hétfői játéknapján.

Az első negyedben egy touchdownnal került előnybe a Chiefs, amely a második negyedben tovább tudta növelni az előnyét. A harmadikban a csapatok nem tettek fel pontot a táblára, az utolsót pedig ismét a hazai csapat nyerte.

Győzelmével a Chiefs – amely az AFC-ben egyedüliként még nem vesztett meccset – a Minnesota Vikingshoz hasonlóan továbbra is hibátlan öt forduló után, míg a Saints mérlege úgy módosult 2–3-ra, hogy a gárda az első két meccsét még behúzta.

AMERIKAI FUTBALL
NFL, ALAPSZAKASZ
5. FORDULÓ
Kansas City Chiefs–New Orleans Saints 26–13 (7–0, 9–7, 0–0, 10–6)

 
AZ ÁLLÁS
AFC NyugatGy-V-D%SZ–KPKHAZAIVENDÉG
1. Kansas City Chiefs5 – 0 – 01.000118–85+333 – 0 – 02 – 0 – 0
2. Denver Broncos3 – 2 – 00.60096–73+231 – 1 – 02 – 1 – 0
3. Los Angeles Chargers2 – 2 – 00.50068–50+181 – 1 – 01 – 1 – 0
4. Las Vegas Raiders2 – 3 – 00.40096–131–351 – 1 – 01 – 2 – 0

 

 
AZ ÁLLÁS
AFCGy-V-D%SZ–KPKHAZAIVENDÉG
1. Kansas City Chiefs5 – 0 – 01.000118–85+333 – 0 – 02 – 0 – 0
2. Houston Texans4 – 1 – 00.800102–114–123 – 0 – 01 – 1 – 0
3. Baltimore Ravens3 – 2 – 00.600147–126+211 – 1 – 02 – 1 – 0
3. Buffalo Bills3 – 2 – 00.600142–106+362 – 0 – 01 – 2 – 0
5. Denver Broncos3 – 2 – 00.60096–73+231 – 1 – 02 – 1 – 0
5. Pittsburgh Steelers3 – 2 – 00.60092–73+191 – 1 – 02 – 1 – 0
7. Los Angeles Chargers2 – 2 – 00.50068–50+181 – 1 – 01 – 1 – 0
8. Las Vegas Raiders2 – 3 – 00.40096–131–351 – 1 – 01 – 2 – 0
8. Indianapolis Colts2 – 3 – 00.400119–122–32 – 1 – 00 – 2 – 0
8. New York Jets2 – 3 – 00.40093–85+81 – 1 – 01 – 2 – 0
8. Miami Dolphins2 – 3 – 00.40060–113–531 – 2 – 01 – 1 – 0
12. Tennessee Titans1 – 3 – 00.25082–90–80 – 2 – 01 – 1 – 0
13. Jacksonville Jaguars1 – 4 – 00.20097–143–461 – 1 – 00 – 3 – 0
13. Cleveland Browns1 – 4 – 00.20079–121–420 – 2 – 01 – 2 – 0
13. Cincinnati Bengals1 – 4 – 00.200140–145–50 – 3 – 01 – 1 – 0
13. New England Patriots1 – 4 – 00.20062–102–400 – 2 – 01 – 2 – 0

 

 
AZ ÁLLÁS
NFC DélGy-V-D%SZ–KPKHAZAIVENDÉG
1. Atlanta Falcons3 – 2 – 00.600111–115–42 – 2 – 01 – 0 – 0
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers3 – 2 – 00.600127–114+132 – 1 – 01 – 1 – 0
3. New Orleans Saints2 – 3 – 00.400140–96+441 – 1 – 01 – 2 – 0
4. Carolina Panthers1 – 4 – 00.20083–165–820 – 2 – 01 – 2 – 0
 
AZ ÁLLÁS
NFCGy-V-D%SZ–KPKHAZAIVENDÉG
1. Minnesota Vikings5 – 0 – 01.000139–76+633 – 0 – 02 – 0 – 0
2. Washington Commanders4 – 1 – 00.800155–115+402 – 0 – 02 – 1 – 0
3. Seattle Seahawks3 – 2 – 00.600122–114+82 – 1 – 01 – 1 – 0
3. Atlanta Falcons3 – 2 – 00.600111–115–42 – 2 – 01 – 0 – 0
5. Detroit Lions3 – 1 – 00.750104–82+222 – 1 – 01 – 0 – 0
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers3 – 2 – 00.600127–114+132 – 1 – 01 – 1 – 0
6. Green Bay Packers3 – 2 – 00.600128–111+171 – 1 – 02 – 1 – 0
6. Chicago Bears3 – 2 – 00.600113–85+283 – 0 – 00 – 2 – 0
6. Dallas Cowboys3 – 2 – 00.600117–121–40 – 2 – 03 – 0 – 0
10. Philadelphia Eagles2 – 2 – 00.50086–96–101 – 1 – 01 – 1 – 0
11. San Francisco 49ers2 – 3 – 00.400126–106+202 – 1 – 00 – 2 – 0
11. Arizona Cardinals2 – 3 – 00.400120–129–91 – 2 – 01 – 1 – 0
11. New Orleans Saints2 – 3 – 00.400140–96+441 – 1 – 01 – 2 – 0
11. New York Giants2 – 3 – 00.40089–104–150 – 2 – 02 – 1 – 0
15. Los Angeles Rams1 – 4 – 00.20094–139–451 – 1 – 00 – 3 – 0
15. Carolina Panthers1 – 4 – 00.20083–165–820 – 2 – 01 – 2 – 0

 

