A Chiefs a Saints legyőzésével továbbra is hibátlan – videó

Az első negyedben egy touchdownnal került előnybe a Chiefs, amely a második negyedben tovább tudta növelni az előnyét. A harmadikban a csapatok nem tettek fel pontot a táblára, az utolsót pedig ismét a hazai csapat nyerte.
Győzelmével a Chiefs – amely az AFC-ben egyedüliként még nem vesztett meccset – a Minnesota Vikingshoz hasonlóan továbbra is hibátlan öt forduló után, míg a Saints mérlege úgy módosult 2–3-ra, hogy a gárda az első két meccsét még behúzta.
AMERIKAI FUTBALL
NFL, ALAPSZAKASZ
5. FORDULÓ
Kansas City Chiefs–New Orleans Saints 26–13 (7–0, 9–7, 0–0, 10–6)
|AZ ÁLLÁS
|AFC Nyugat
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|HAZAI
|VENDÉG
|1. Kansas City Chiefs
|5 – 0 – 0
|1.000
|118–85
|+33
|3 – 0 – 0
|2 – 0 – 0
|2. Denver Broncos
|3 – 2 – 0
|0.600
|96–73
|+23
|1 – 1 – 0
|2 – 1 – 0
|3. Los Angeles Chargers
|2 – 2 – 0
|0.500
|68–50
|+18
|1 – 1 – 0
|1 – 1 – 0
|4. Las Vegas Raiders
|2 – 3 – 0
|0.400
|96–131
|–35
|1 – 1 – 0
|1 – 2 – 0
|AZ ÁLLÁS
|AFC
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|HAZAI
|VENDÉG
|1. Kansas City Chiefs
|5 – 0 – 0
|1.000
|118–85
|+33
|3 – 0 – 0
|2 – 0 – 0
|2. Houston Texans
|4 – 1 – 0
|0.800
|102–114
|–12
|3 – 0 – 0
|1 – 1 – 0
|3. Baltimore Ravens
|3 – 2 – 0
|0.600
|147–126
|+21
|1 – 1 – 0
|2 – 1 – 0
|3. Buffalo Bills
|3 – 2 – 0
|0.600
|142–106
|+36
|2 – 0 – 0
|1 – 2 – 0
|5. Denver Broncos
|3 – 2 – 0
|0.600
|96–73
|+23
|1 – 1 – 0
|2 – 1 – 0
|5. Pittsburgh Steelers
|3 – 2 – 0
|0.600
|92–73
|+19
|1 – 1 – 0
|2 – 1 – 0
|7. Los Angeles Chargers
|2 – 2 – 0
|0.500
|68–50
|+18
|1 – 1 – 0
|1 – 1 – 0
|8. Las Vegas Raiders
|2 – 3 – 0
|0.400
|96–131
|–35
|1 – 1 – 0
|1 – 2 – 0
|8. Indianapolis Colts
|2 – 3 – 0
|0.400
|119–122
|–3
|2 – 1 – 0
|0 – 2 – 0
|8. New York Jets
|2 – 3 – 0
|0.400
|93–85
|+8
|1 – 1 – 0
|1 – 2 – 0
|8. Miami Dolphins
|2 – 3 – 0
|0.400
|60–113
|–53
|1 – 2 – 0
|1 – 1 – 0
|12. Tennessee Titans
|1 – 3 – 0
|0.250
|82–90
|–8
|0 – 2 – 0
|1 – 1 – 0
|13. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1 – 4 – 0
|0.200
|97–143
|–46
|1 – 1 – 0
|0 – 3 – 0
|13. Cleveland Browns
|1 – 4 – 0
|0.200
|79–121
|–42
|0 – 2 – 0
|1 – 2 – 0
|13. Cincinnati Bengals
|1 – 4 – 0
|0.200
|140–145
|–5
|0 – 3 – 0
|1 – 1 – 0
|13. New England Patriots
|1 – 4 – 0
|0.200
|62–102
|–40
|0 – 2 – 0
|1 – 2 – 0
|AZ ÁLLÁS
|NFC Dél
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|HAZAI
|VENDÉG
|1. Atlanta Falcons
|3 – 2 – 0
|0.600
|111–115
|–4
|2 – 2 – 0
|1 – 0 – 0
|2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3 – 2 – 0
|0.600
|127–114
|+13
|2 – 1 – 0
|1 – 1 – 0
|3. New Orleans Saints
|2 – 3 – 0
|0.400
|140–96
|+44
|1 – 1 – 0
|1 – 2 – 0
|4. Carolina Panthers
|1 – 4 – 0
|0.200
|83–165
|–82
|0 – 2 – 0
|1 – 2 – 0
|AZ ÁLLÁS
|NFC
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|HAZAI
|VENDÉG
|1. Minnesota Vikings
|5 – 0 – 0
|1.000
|139–76
|+63
|3 – 0 – 0
|2 – 0 – 0
|2. Washington Commanders
|4 – 1 – 0
|0.800
|155–115
|+40
|2 – 0 – 0
|2 – 1 – 0
|3. Seattle Seahawks
|3 – 2 – 0
|0.600
|122–114
|+8
|2 – 1 – 0
|1 – 1 – 0
|3. Atlanta Falcons
|3 – 2 – 0
|0.600
|111–115
|–4
|2 – 2 – 0
|1 – 0 – 0
|5. Detroit Lions
|3 – 1 – 0
|0.750
|104–82
|+22
|2 – 1 – 0
|1 – 0 – 0
|6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3 – 2 – 0
|0.600
|127–114
|+13
|2 – 1 – 0
|1 – 1 – 0
|6. Green Bay Packers
|3 – 2 – 0
|0.600
|128–111
|+17
|1 – 1 – 0
|2 – 1 – 0
|6. Chicago Bears
|3 – 2 – 0
|0.600
|113–85
|+28
|3 – 0 – 0
|0 – 2 – 0
|6. Dallas Cowboys
|3 – 2 – 0
|0.600
|117–121
|–4
|0 – 2 – 0
|3 – 0 – 0
|10. Philadelphia Eagles
|2 – 2 – 0
|0.500
|86–96
|–10
|1 – 1 – 0
|1 – 1 – 0
|11. San Francisco 49ers
|2 – 3 – 0
|0.400
|126–106
|+20
|2 – 1 – 0
|0 – 2 – 0
|11. Arizona Cardinals
|2 – 3 – 0
|0.400
|120–129
|–9
|1 – 2 – 0
|1 – 1 – 0
|11. New Orleans Saints
|2 – 3 – 0
|0.400
|140–96
|+44
|1 – 1 – 0
|1 – 2 – 0
|11. New York Giants
|2 – 3 – 0
|0.400
|89–104
|–15
|0 – 2 – 0
|2 – 1 – 0
|15. Los Angeles Rams
|1 – 4 – 0
|0.200
|94–139
|–45
|1 – 1 – 0
|0 – 3 – 0
|15. Carolina Panthers
|1 – 4 – 0
|0.200
|83–165
|–82
|0 – 2 – 0
|1 – 2 – 0