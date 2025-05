Xabi Alonso már a klub-vb előtt átveszi a Real Madrid irányítását – sajtóhír

🚨🤍 Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, here we go! Story confirmed and deal sealed for Xabi as new manager until 2028.



Staff sorted, contract in place and three year deal for Alonso with Real planning for him to start at FIFA Club World Cup.



Ancelotti farewell soon, then Xabi era. 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/s6jY4DzZmx