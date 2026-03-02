Heti légiósprogram: Besiktas–Galatasaray bajnoki rangadó Törökországban

MÁRCIUS 2., HÉTFŐ
LENGYELORSZÁG
Ekstraklasa
19.00: Zaglebie Lubin–Wisla Plock
Zaglebie Lubin: Szabó Levente
SPANYOLORSZÁG
Segunda Division (II. osztály)
20.30: Córdoba–FC Andorra
Andorra: Yaakobishvili Áron
MÁRCIUS 3., KEDD
ANGLIA
Premier League
20.30: AFC Bournemouth–Brentford
Bournemouth: Tóth Alex
21.15: Wolverhampton Wanderers–Liverpool
Liverpool: Kerkez Milos, Szoboszlai Dominik
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B (II. osztály)
19.00: Padova–Spezia
Spezia: Nagy Ádám
SKÓCIA
Premiership
20.45: Dundee United–St. Mirren
Dundee United: Keresztes Krisztián
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Török Kupa, csoportkör
18.30: Alanyaspor–Galatasaray
Galatasaray: Sallai Roland
MÁRCIUS 4., SZERDA
AUSZTRIA
Osztrák Kupa, elődöntő
18.00: Red Bull Salzburg–Altach
Salzburg: Redzic Damir
SZERBIA
Szerb Kupa, negyeddöntő
15.30: Vojvodina–Trayal Krusevac
Vojvodina: Szűcs Kornél
SZLOVÁKIA
Szlovák Kupa, negyeddöntő
18.00: Kassa–Dunaszerdahely 0–0
Kassa: Kovács Mátyás
Dunaszerdahely: Tuboly Máté
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Török Kupa, csoportkör
18.30: Besiktas–Rizespor
Rizespor: Mocsi Attila
18.30: Beyoglu Yeni Carsi–Kocaelispor
Kocaelispor: Balogh Botond
MÁRCIUS 5., CSÜTÖRTÖK
–
MÁRCIUS 6., PÉNTEK
ANGLIA
FA-kupa, nyolcaddöntő
21.00: Wolverhampton Wanderers–Liverpool
Liverpool: Kerkez Milos, Pécsi Ármin, Szoboszlai Dominik
IRÁN
Persian Gulf Pro League
16.30: Perszepolisz–Tractor
Perszepolisz: Gera Dániel
ROMÁNIA
Superliga
18.30: Csíkszereda–Farul Constanta
Csíkszereda: Dusinszki Szabolcs, Eppel Márton, Hegedűs János, Kleinheisler László, Nagy Zoárd, Pászka Lóránd, Szalay Szabolcs, Tajti Mátyás, Végh Bence
SKÓCIA
Skót Kupa, negyeddöntő
20.45: Falkirk–Dundee United
Dundee United: Keresztes Krisztián
MÁRCIUS 7., SZOMBAT
ANGLIA
Championship (II. osztály)
13.30: Blackburn Rovers–Portsmouth
Blackburn: Tóth Balázs
Portsmouth: Kosznovszky Márk
16.00: Sheffield United–West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich: Callum Styles
BELGIUM
Challenger Pro League (II. osztály)
16.00: Lierse SK–FC Bruges II
FC Bruges II: Ostoici Stefan
20.00: Lommel–Kortrijk
Lommel: Vancsa Zalán
Kortrijk: Dénes Vilmos
CSEHORSZÁG
Chance Liga
18.00: Jablonec–Sigma Olomouc
Olomouc: Baráth Péter
EGYESÜLT ÁLLAMOK
MLS
22.30: DC United–Inter Miami
Miami: Pintér Dániel
Vasárnap, 1.30: Columbus Crew–Chicago Fire
Columbus: Gazdag Dániel
GÖRÖGORSZÁG
Szuperliga
17.00: AEK Athén–AEL Larisza
AEK: Varga Barnabás
IZRAEL
Ligat Ha’Al
19.00: Hapoel Petah Tikva–Hapoel Tel-Aviv
Hapoel Petah Tikva: Koszta Márk
LENGYELORSZÁG
Ekstraklasa
19.00: Piast Gliwice–Zaglebie Lubin
Zaglebie Lubin: Szabó Levente
NÉMETORSZÁG
Bundesliga
15.30: RB Leipzig–Augsburg
RB Leipzig: Gulácsi Péter, Willi Orbán
15.30: Wolfsburg–Hamburg
Wolfsburg: Dárdai Bence
OLASZORSZÁG
Serie B (II. osztály)
15.00: Spezia–Monza
Spezia: Nagy Ádám
ROMÁNIA
Liga 2 (II. osztály)
10.00: FC Bihor–Sepsi OSK
Sepsi OSK: Sigér Dávid
10.00: ASA Marosvásárhely–Chindia Targoviste
ASA: Demeter Zsombor, Major Sámuel
10.00: Concordia–Szatmárnémeti CSM Olimpia
Olimpia: Vida Kristopher
10.00: Afumati–Steaua Bucuresti
Steaua: Huszti András
SZERBIA
Szuperliga
13.00: Topolya–Zseleznicsar Pancsevo
Topolya: Mezei Szabolcs
SZLOVÁKIA
Niké Liga, felsőház
18.00: Zsolna–Nagyszombat
Zsolna: Szánthó Regő
Alsóház
15.30: Kassa–Trencsén
Kassa: Kovács Mátyás
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
18.00: Besiktas–Galatasaray
Galatasaray: Sallai Roland
MÁRCIUS 8., VASÁRNAP
AUSZTRIA
Bundesliga
17.00: Rapid Wien–Red Bull Salzburg
Rapid: Bolla Bendegúz
Salzburg: Redzic Damir
17.00: Tirol–Grazer AK
GAK: Jánó Zétény
CIPRUS
Cyprus League
16.00: APOEL–Anorthoszisz
Anorthoszisz: Kiss Tamás
EGYESÜLT ÁLLAMOK
MLS
Hétfő, 0.00: FC Cincinnati–Toronto FC
Toronto: Sallói Dániel
FRANCIAORSZÁG
Ligue 1
17.15: Brest–Le Havre
Le Havre: Loic Nego
LENGYELORSZÁG
Ekstraklasa
17.30: Raków–Pogon Szczecin
Pogon: Molnár Rajmund, Szalai Attila
NÉMETORSZÁG
Bundesliga
17.30: Union Berlin–Werder Bremen
Union Berlin: Schäfer András
2. Bundesliga (II. osztály)
13.30: Preussen Munster–Hertha BSC
Hertha: Dárdai Márton
SPANYOLORSZÁG
Segunda Division (II. osztály)
20.30: FC Andorra–Sporting Gijón
Andorra: Yaakobishvili Áron
SZERBIA
Szuperliga
16.00: Szpartak Szabadka–Novi Beograd
Szpartak: Holender Filip
18.00: Vojvodina–Partizan Beograd
Vojvodina: Szűcs Kornél
SZLOVÁKIA
Niké Liga, felsőház
18.00: Dunaszerdahely–Zólyombrézó
Dunaszerdahely: Tuboly Máté
Alsóház
15.30: Komárom–Rózsahegy
Komárom: Szűcs Patrik
SZLOVÉNIA
2. SNL (II. osztály)
15.30: NK Krka–NK Nafta
Nafta: Bakti Balázs, Dragóner Áron, Keresztes Noel, Németh Ervin
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
11.30: Rizespor–Antalyaspor
Rizespor: Mocsi Attila
MÁRCIUS 9., HÉTFŐ
HOLLANDIA
Keuken Kampioen (II. osztály)
20.00: AZ II–Emmen
AZ II: Kovács Bendegúz
PORTUGÁLIA
Primeira Liga
21.15: Tondela–Rio Ave
Rio Ave: Nikitscher Tamás
TÖRÖKORSZÁG
Süper Lig
14.00: Eyüpspor–Kocaelispor
Kocaelispor: Balogh Botond