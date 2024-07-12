Sportrádió

Nemzeti Sportrádió

Keresés
Menü

Újabb statisztika, amely megmutatja, mennyire fiatal Yamal

B. A. P.B. A. P.
Vágólapra másolva!
2024.07.12. 21:05
Címkék
Lamine Yamal Eb 2024 foci Eb 2024

Lamine Yamal négy éves volt, amikor kinevezték Didier Deschamps-t a francia válogatott élére...

Lamine Yamal Eb 2024 foci Eb 2024
Legfrissebb hírek
Ezek is érdekelhetik