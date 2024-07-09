Sportrádió

Paul Merson szerint Anglia lesz az Európa-bajnok – videó

2024.07.09. 11:51
A korábbi 21-szeres angol válogatott játékos, a jelenleg televíziós szakkommentátorként tevékenykedő Paul Merson videoüzenetben mondta el, hogy szerinte Anglia nyeri meg a kontinenstornát.

Hazabeszél? 

 

