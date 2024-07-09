Paul Merson szerint Anglia lesz az Európa-bajnok – videó

Magyar foci
Külföldi foci
Kézilabda
Egyéni
Csapat
Belépés
Nemzeti Sportrádió
A korábbi 21-szeres angol válogatott játékos, a jelenleg televíziós szakkommentátorként tevékenykedő Paul Merson videoüzenetben mondta el, hogy szerinte Anglia nyeri meg a kontinenstornát.
"England win the tournament in my opinion!"Paul Merson is adamant that England will go the distance at Euro 2024 👀 pic.twitter.com/JULtHRLwG3— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 9, 2024
"England win the tournament in my opinion!"Paul Merson is adamant that England will go the distance at Euro 2024 👀 pic.twitter.com/JULtHRLwG3
Hazabeszél?