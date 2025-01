BL-legek: Vangelisz Pavlidisz triplája árnyékba szorult, a Bologna történelmi győzelme Sahin állásába került

Only five players have scored a Champions League hat-trick in the #UCL era and ended up on the losing side:



◎ R9 (2003)

◎ Gareth Bale (2010)

◎ İrfan Kahveci (2020)

◎ Christopher Nkunku (2021)

◉ Vangelis Pavlidis (2025)



And he went off when it was 4-3. 👀