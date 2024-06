Videó: Noah Lyles kikapott 100 méteren Kingstonban

9.82 ‼️



Oblique Seville runs an incredible 9.82 (0.9) and also beats Noah Lyles (9.85) at the Racers Grand Prix in Jamaica 🔥



It's the fastest time by a Jamaican man since Usain Bolt ran 9.81 to win the 100m at the Rio 2016 Olympics 🇯🇲pic.twitter.com/aB10HosSr8