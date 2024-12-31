Sportrádió

NHL: kapott gól nélkül nyert ismét a Nyugaton első Winnipeg Jets

2024.12.31. 09:17
Zsinórban negyedjére nyert a Jets (Fotó: Getty Images)
jégkorong NHL NHL-alapszakasz
A Winnipeg Jets 3–0-ra legyőzte a Nashville Predatorst, a Florida Panthers 5–3-ra nyert a New York Rangers ellen, míg a Seattle Kraken 5–2-re felülmúlta a Utaht az első számú tengerentúli profi jégkorongliga (NHL) legutóbbi játéknapján.

 

JÉGKORONG
NHL, ALAPSZAKASZ
Florida Panthers–Winnipeg Jets 5–3
Winnipeg Jets–Nashville Predators 3–0
Seattle Kraken–Utah 5–2

 

